SOMERTON – Construction delays have pushed back the opening dates of two elementary schools previously slated to be ready for the first day of classes on Monday.
Supply chain problems are expected to hold up the openings of Somerton Elementary School District’s Bravie T. Soto and Sun Valley elementary schools at least for a couple of months.
Bravie T. Soto, located near Main Street and Cesar Chavez Avenue on Somerton’s west side, and Sun Valley, located on district property within the city of San Luis, had been scheduled to be completed in time to open their doors to students on the first day of the new academic year.
“We have been following all the appropriate procedures and we would have been ready for Aug. 1 if it were not for the supply chain,” Somerton Superintendent Laura Noel said. “You can be ready to begin building, but if you don’t have cement or wood or other (materials), you’re not going to be able to do it on time.”
Construction of Sun Valley campus is lagging behind that of Bravie T. Soto, she said, in part because delays in delivery of cement are holding up the construction of the school’s walls.
Work at Bravie T. Soto Elementary School began in November, while work at the Sun Valley campus started in February.
A ection of Somerton Middle School has been set aside for students of Sun Valley until their campus in San Luis is completed, Noel said.
Students slated to attend Bravie T. Soto Elementary School will attend Tierra del Sol Elementary School until their school is ready.
“The students will already have their teachers, their principal, (school) furniture and staff,” Noel said. “Everything will be ready to move in when the schools are finished.”
Luciano Munoz, previously principal at the Valle del Encanto Elementary School, is the new principal at Sun Valley. Jose Moreno, previously principal at Somerton Middle School, is the principal at Bravie T. Soto.
Noel said district officials communicate daily with the builders in efforts to resolve supply chain problems and expedite construction.
She said the district’s goal is to complete the schools as soon as possible but that they won’t be ready to open for at least another two months.
Both schools are being built with state funds allocated by the Arizona School Facilities Board. But Noel said given expected enrollment growth in San Luis, the district will seeking to expand the capacity of Sun Valley from 250 to 500 students.