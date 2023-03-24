The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for a Slim Chickens drive-thru at the southeast corner of West 16th Street and South 6th Avenue.

The permit, as recommended by city staff, allows the drive-thru restaurant on the property zoned General Commercial/Infill Overlay District. The location is located near the 4th Avenue intersection known as Center Pointe Commons.

