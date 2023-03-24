The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for a Slim Chickens drive-thru at the southeast corner of West 16th Street and South 6th Avenue.
The permit, as recommended by city staff, allows the drive-thru restaurant on the property zoned General Commercial/Infill Overlay District. The location is located near the 4th Avenue intersection known as Center Pointe Commons.
The city requires a conditional use permit for any type of drive-thru, including restaurants, in a General Commercial District with conditions of approval specific to the site and use.
The permit request was made by Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of property owners SpenCrazi LLC and the City of Yuma. The permit process allows the review of “location, use, building or traffic characteristics of such unique and special form as to make their automatic inclusion as permitted uses impractical or undesirable,” according to a staff report.
The fast-casual franchise founded in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, specializes in hand-breaded chicken tenders “served in a friendly atmosphere where people can relax and feel at home,” according to the Slim Chickens website.
Barnett Management Company, which owns the Burger King restaurants in Yuma, will own and operate the Slim Chicken franchise, which also serves sandwiches, salads, wraps, chicken and waffles and other items.
The city staff report notes that the owner plans to construct a new 3,683-square-foot Slim Chickens restaurant with indoor seating for 88 customers plus an outdoor patio, dual drive-thru lanes and 38 parking stalls. The drive-thru lanes will accommodate a minimum of 18 vehicles.
During the meeting, Chairman Chris Hamel noted that he had previous concerns with traffic, which were alleviated by the site plans submitted to the commission. Customers will access the restaurant through internal roads to reduce the chance of vehicles lined up into the public roadway.
A new driveway will provide direct access to 6th Avenue, while a private road within Center Pointe Commons will provide access to two other adjacent public roadways on 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue.
In addition, motorists will only be able to turn right at 16th Street because of the raised median.
The city received one written comment in opposition to the request, with the citizen stating that a drive-thru restaurant “would be very disruptive to the neighborhood. Cars coming and going all the time. The property was residential originally and a nice quiet neighborhood.”
A neighborhood meeting held at the site on Feb. 6, with Brad Flahiff, director of development for Barnett Management, developers and city staff in attendance, drew three neighbors. One neighbor was “highly opposed” to the project due to concerns with noise from the drive-thru.
Flahiff explained the access plans and noted that menu boards and trash enclosures will be located “as far away as practical” from the existing residences.
The city is also currently reviewing a lot tie/lot split proposal for the property. Together with the building permit application, submitted plans will include improvements for an extension to the public domestic water system, connections for fire suppression, an extension of a private sanitary sewer service line, the installation of a storm water collection system, and a private roadway connection between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue.
Onsite stormwater disposal will be provided through a storm drain collection system which discharges into a catch basin connected to the public storm drain system.
According to Nation’s Restaurant News, Slim Chickens now has more than 200 locations open, mostly in the South, with 1,100 restaurants in various stages of development. The publication noted that drive-thru business has always generated more than 50% of the chain’s sales mix.