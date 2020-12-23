Recreational marijuana establishments will have to share space with medical marijuana dispensaries, according to recommended changes to the city code.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Dec. 14 recommended approval of text amendments to the city code related to nonprofit medical marijuana dispensaries that add recreational marijuana establishments.
The changes unanimously OK’d by the commission would allow recreational marijuana establishments to collocate with nonprofit medical marijuana dispensaries on a single site, within the same building.
However, the city would require buffers of 1,000 feet from schools, daycares, churches and other places of worship, residential zones, parks, libraries and community centers as well as 5,280 feet from any other marijuana facility, regardless if these uses are located in the city or the county.
On Nov. 3, Arizona voters approved Proposition 207, called the Smart and Safe Act, which legalizes the use of marijuana by adults 21 years of age and older. Additionally, the act provides specific definitions related to recreational marijuana, its use and regulation.
A staff report states that the goal for Yuma is to “protect sensitive uses from possible future impacts of marijuana facilities.”
Recommended changes include allowing marijuana facilities by right, without requiring a conditional use permit, in general commercial and light industrial zoning districts; requiring the facilities to be located on heavily traveled roadways; requiring dispensing and growing to be done together on the same site; and limiting the hours of operation.
The actual operation, such as who can open a facility, how it must be run, reporting requirements, etc., will be left up to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
During the meeting, Alyssa Linville, assistant director of community development, said that the recommended changes are updates to an existing code that currently relates to medical marijuana, adopted after voter-approval in 2011.
“With this amendment adding recreational marijuana sales permitted within the city of Yuma as a collocation operation so they will have to collocate with another medical marijuana facility,” she said.
No citizens asked to address the issue during the meeting. In addition, the city did not receive any comments in opposition, only a number of phone calls and emails by interested individuals wanting to learn more about the rules and regulations.
“There’s a lot of interest for this use,” Linville said.
Chairman Chris Hamel asked about security protocols for these establishments. Linville explained that the proposal does not necessarily contain security protocols but does talk about visibility requirements, including signage and visibility through windows.
Deputy City Attorney Rodney Short noted that Prop 207 has a provision that addresses security, but the commission can’t touch it. It’s all state law, he said.
The commission agreed, by a 5-0 vote with two absent, to recommend the changes to the City Council.
In other action, the commission recommended approval of a request by Vianey Vega, on behalf of Arizona Housing Development Corporation, for approval of the preliminary plat for the AHDC Magnolia Avenue Phase Two Subdivision. Plans call for dividing the 40,650-square-foot subdivision into six residential lots, ranging in size from 5,649 square feet to 9,899 square feet. The property is located at the northeast corner of Magnolia Avenue and 5th Street.
According to a staff report, the properties served as a citrus grove for years, however, in recent years the properties were cleared, remaining vacant and undeveloped. In 2018, the vacant properties were split into five resulting parcels; one lot was split into two parcels and the other lot was split into three parcels.
Then in 2020, three of the properties were each developed with a single-family residence. Now, with this request, the property owner is proposing to create a sixth lot. Linville explained that the developer wants to “shave off a little bit off” of the original five parcels to create the sixth parcel. The subdivision will feature single-family homes, in addition to the three homes already built.
Neighbors within 300 feet were notified of the proposed development, none of which voiced any thoughts or concerns about the proposed development.
The commission recommended approval with a 5-0 vote.