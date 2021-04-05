Rosy Gonzalez has been making her mark in Chicano art over the past year.
Four paintings of hers have been on display in the Rolls and Bowls restaurant since it opened recently in the Foothills, and the Yuma Art Center has featured her work twice over the past year.
Gonzalez focuses on what she calls the Chicano current of art, although she describes herself as a versatile artist willing to explore other genres.
A native of San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., Gonzalez inherited a love for art from her father, Victor, who at first painted on canvas but became a muralist in Stockton, Calif., where the family lived for awhile.
“From the time I was small, I watched my father painting and I began to do it myself,” she said. “I learned watching him and on my own, reading books and then watching videos on YouTube.”
She said she finds freedom in painting. “I love it because when I paint I feel free, like I don’t have to worry about other things. I have a free and very big imagination, and I express it in my paintings.”
Gonzalez said she feels satisfied when she hears her work inspires others, including those who have told her they have taken up art after seeing her work. Among them is her oldest daughter, who was inspired by her to paint, much as Gonzalez was inspired by her own father to paint.
Gonzalez is one of several artists whose work is exhibited at Rolls and Bowls by the restaurant’s owner, Abraham Andrade, who is also coordinator of the Chicano Art Collective in the Yuma area.
Gonzalez said the gallery in the restaurant is a much-needed venue for artists, particularly those working in the genre of Chicano art.
“There aren’t many places where people can go to see out work and buy them – and less so with the pandemic preventing events from being done. There are other (ways to exhibit art) like the internet, but it’s not the same as having people seeing your work and being able to talk to you.”
Gonzalez hopes to see Chicano art have a larger representation in Yuma in the years to come, given the large percentage of Hispanics living in the area.
“It’s a very beautiful art form, with many colors, and for me it reflects our roots and culture. I think there should be more paintings and murals of that type.”
Apart from her display at Rolls and Bowls, 11241 S. Foothills Blvd, she has work on display currently at the art center, 254 S. Main St.