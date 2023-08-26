The owners of a painting business in Yuma are asking for the public’s help in recovering equipment and tools stolen in a recent theft at a work site.
Cristina Balboa, co-owner of Surface Protective Coatings LLC, said the theft is being investigated and that a person of interest has been identified as a possible suspect, but that the company’s priority is to recover the stolen items.
She said the company is offering a reward for information leading to the return of the tools and equipment stolen July 31 from a work trailer parked at a home in a subdivision on 12th Street where the business had been working. The trailer was found the following day empty, charred and gutted by fire and abandoned near County 17¾ Street, she said.
“We need the equipment to keep working and support our families,” Balboa said. “There will be no questions (asked); we just want to recover the equipment and tools that were in the trailer.”
She said the business will compensate anyone who unknowingly purchased the stolen equipment, and that anyone who can provide information leading to recovery of the equipment will get a reward.
“Only one piece (of equipment) has been returned and we had to rent equipment to move forward with our pending contracts,” Balboa said.
Anyone with information that can help recover property can call Balboa at 928-941-4219 or Eric Nuñez, 928-287-3140.