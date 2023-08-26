BALBOA 2 (copy)

A work trailer belonging to a Yuma painting business was torched after its contents were stolen.

 COUORTESY PHOTO

The owners of a painting business in Yuma are asking for the public’s help in recovering equipment and tools stolen in a recent theft at a work site.

Cristina Balboa, co-owner of Surface Protective Coatings LLC, said the theft is being investigated and that a person of interest has been identified as a possible suspect, but that the company’s priority is to recover the stolen items.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you