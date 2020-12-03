For all the harm and heartache it has caused, COVID-19 can’t stop a tradition – not the tradition of the Walt Kammann Sausage Fry, anyway.
The annual dinner that raises funds for the Yuma Rotary Club’s community service project won’t be a sit-down affair, but people will be able to enjoy the popular sausages as a takeout meal on Friday.
Two drive-through lines will be open in the Yuma Civic Center parking lot, 1440 S. Desert Hills Drive, from 4:30 to 8 p.m., to serve sausages made from a secret recipe conceived more than six decades ago by the event’s namesake.
As in past years, the sausage entrée comes with sides of beans, coleslaw and a dinner roll.
Beginning with the 2016 dinner, Rotarians kept open a drive-through window for those people who couldn’t stay to eat their food at an event that routinely brought together thousands in the civic center. But on Friday, carryout will be the only option available to the public, as Rotarians comply with guidelines designed to promote social distancing.
“We’re disappointed that we can’t have a gathering,” said Jeff Kammann, a Rotarian and grandson of Walt Kammann. “But it’s a meal everyone likes to come out to enjoy, and we didn’t want to end the tradition.”
Tradition could be an understatement.
Friday will be the 62nd year the Rotarians have served the dinner. Among all public events take place in Yuma County in the course of a year, the Yuma Jaycees’ Silver Spur Rodeo and the Yuma County Fair are among the few events – and maybe the only ones – that have been celebrated longer.
Proceeds from tickets sales from the sausage fry go for the Yuma Rotary Club’s community service projects, for college scholarships and as donations to other charitable causes in the Yuma area, Jeff Kammann said.
“All proceeds go back into the community,” he said.
Tickets are $11 each and can be purchased in advance from Rotarians or in the takeout lines at the time of the event. A credit card machine will be available for those who prefer to pay by that method.
Cars will enter the the civic center parking lot at the main entrance on Avenue A and proceed in two lines up to windows where drivers can collect their food. They will then exit on West Desert Hills Drive.
The sausage fry evolved from what had been the International Buffet, a competitive cook-off staged by Yuma Rotarians. After Walt Kammann’s secret sausage recipe claimed top honors in successive years, the Rotarians decided to serve it as the main course at an annual dinner.
The inaugural year of the Walt Kammann Sausage Fry was 1958. The event’s growing popularity prompted the Rotarians to move it from its former venue at the Yuma County Fairgrounds to the civic center, where Jeff Kammann has continued to serve as a cook each year for the fry.
Yuma Rotarian Don Olsen supplied the sausage for decades, always preparing the meat according to the original recipe created by Walt Kammann. Olsen passed away in 2016 but his store, Olsens Marketplace IGA, continues to provide the sausage.
Even as they get ready for Friday’s fry, Jeff Kammann said Rotarians are looking forward a year from now to giving people the option of dining in or taking out.
“We did everything we could do to pivot our event to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to keep the tradition going,” said Bill Regenhardt, Yuma Rotary Club president.