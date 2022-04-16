SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The pandemic may have forced a vocational training program outdoors but it hasn’t stopped its efforts to serve the community.
Where once participants in the YouthBuild programs here volunteered indoors at organizations such as Head Start and the San Luis Library, more recently they have been involved outdoors in programs such as trash pickup in public spaces and graffiti removal.
YouthBuild, a nationwide nonprofit organization sponsored by Americorps, provides training in the construction trades and classes toward GED high school equivalency certificates to youths who have dropped out of school. In turn, the youths, between the ages of 16 and 24, volunteer in community service programs.
Health restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 has forced the YouthBuild participants to go outdoors to fulfill the community service commitment, said Jesse Lopez, coordinator of the program in San Luis for PPEP, a Tucson-based education organization that helps oversee the program in San Luis.
“We are protecting the youths and the staffs of the agencies (where the youths volunteer),” he said. “Where before we sent the youths to help out inside buildings like the Head Start program of Chicanos Por La Causas, or to the public library as volunteers in activities. But now we can’t do that so easily. That has limited us in the community service component of the program.”
Instead, the current class of YouthBuild participants have volunteered in outdoor functions with such organizations as Comite de Bien Estar, a nonprofit housing organization in San Luis, as well as cleaning up trash and removing graffiti on public spaces as volunteers with the city of San Luis parks and public works departments.
The students also will plant trees in city parks and, as in years past, will collect canned goods for the Yuma Community Food Bank.
While they are gaining skills to work in the construction trades, most in the current class are applying themselves to studies toward earning GED certificates with the goal of going on to college.