SOMERTON – If any good can be said to have come from the pandemic, it is that Yuma County and its cities will better know how to respond to the next one, south county leaders say.
As it was, these leaders say, the response a year ago to the outbreak here of COVID-19 was hampered in the beginning by uncoordinated and untimely help from the federal government and ultimately by politicization of the coronavirus.
Earlier this month, on the one-year anniversary of Somerton declaring a state of emergency owing to the pandemic, the city’s mayor, council and other officials chose to mark the occasion with a candlelight ceremony honoring its 78 residents who died from the virus, as well as the emergency personnel who worked to protect the public.
Standing at the side of the pond in Council Avenue Park during the ceremony, Mayor Gerardo Anaya noted that Somerton at one point in 2020 was considered one of the most contagious city in the United States for the coronavirus.
“It was a very hard year for cities in Arizona,” he said. “We had never lived in a pandemic. We began working well together, but unfortunately it became politicized and it became harder.”
Nearly 10,000 coronavirus cases were recorded in Somerton in the first 12 months of the pandemic, while nearly 5,000 were recorded in San Luis, Ariz.
San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez believes communities like his did not receive the help they needed from the federal goverment soon enough to be able to deal effectively with the pandemic.
“It’s obvious we needed more help, especially from the federal government. We didn’t even have guidance from them in the beginning about what we needed to do.
“We didn’t have enough personal protection equipment, and not only did we struggle, a lot of cities were in the same situation as us,” Sanchez added. “I think that in general this pandemic showed that in reality we who live in the United States are vulnerable.”
Yuma County Supervisor Tony Reyes, who represents the south county, says efforts to contain COVID-19 were needlessly hamstrung by politicization of the pandemic.
“Unfortunately in terms of government, we did not manage the problem well, whether because of the kind of society we have or because of the failure of courage in confronting this as a health problem and not politicizing it and making it controversial.”
He cited the resistance to use of face masks as an example.
“Using a mask is so simple that it shouldn’t have been controversial,” he said. “It’s not about taking away the rights of people; it’s about having an attitude of community. But an issue completely about health and science became an issue of civil rights and politics.
“We weren’t helped much by the fact that we have politicized the issue and that we didn’t give it the importance it deserved. We are now seeing the consequences of not making the tough decisions that should have been made immediately.”
Nonetheless, all three leaders say the pandemic has provided valuable lessons for the future.
The pandemic, says Sanchez, “taught us how to plan so that the city doesn’t come to halt (in an emergency) and residents continue receiving services.”
Added Anaya: “Right now, the important thing is that the people get vaccinated. The more people who are vaccinated, the less the pandemic is going to spread. Fortunately, people changed their thinking and more are getting vaccinated.”
The fact vaccines are becoming more widely available is evidence that lessons are being learned, Reyes said.
“There were lessons, there were examples of success, such as the fact that three vaccines have been approved so quickly. I believe that we will be much better prepared for the next emergency.”
Sanchez doesn’t think it will be soon, if ever, that life returns to the way it was before the pandemic
“We know it’s going to be very hard to return to the normality we had before. But we learned to protect ourselves. I think we are going to continue using masks at least through 2021.”
All three praised local governments, health care providers and other local organizations for the active role they have placed in making vaccinations available to residents.