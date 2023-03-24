SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The month-long celebration of the legacy of the late farm labor leader Cesar Chavez concludes with a parade Saturday here and a mass on March 31.
The parade, organized by organization Somos, is slated to kick off at 9 a.m., traveling along Urtuzuastegui Street from 10th Avenue to 8th Avenue and then north along 8th to Cesar Chavez Boulevard.
The parade will feature floats and other entries representing schools, businesses, nonprofit organizations and other groups.
Following the parade will be a penalty soccer kick competition that will take place at Joe Orduno Park. The Goal for Life contest, sponsored by the San Luis Soccer Association, is a fund-raiser to benefit the Josefina Yepez Foundation, which provides money to families of cancer patients to cover household and other expenses.
The March 31 mass, like the parade, will be open to the public. It starts at 9 a.m. at the United Farm Workers building in San Luis, 747 Cesar Chavez St.
Following the mass will be a scheduled visit to the home in San Luis where Chavez passed away in 1993 while in the area to attend a court proceeding involving the UFW.
For more information about the events, call Maria Robles at 928-285-3193 or Martina Lopez, 928-920-3678.