SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Residents could begin playing their favorite sports on two new fields on the city’s east side as soon as this summer or fall.
The athletic fields are being completed in the first phase of a new city park under development by the city at County 24th Street and 20th Avenue.
The city began work on the 20-acre park in March 2021 to provide recreational opportunities to residents on the east side and to ease heavy public use of the other park in San Luis, Joe Orduño Park.
Angelica Roldan, the city’s acting parks and recreation director, said the first phase of the project includes extending electricity for six overhead lights for the fields, digging a water well and installing an irrigation system.
The lights and well are in and work is proceeding on the fields, she said, and that phase could be wrapped up as soon as late summer.
“We have been working on this park project for nearly two years. We know that a lot more is needed and we hope the first phase will be ready soon so that people can begin to use it,” she said.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic, the project has gone more slowly that we had thought it would, because of the problems that the companies we contracted had. But we are moving forward, and we are almost about to finish the first phase.”
Also as part of that phase, the city last month awarded a $528,000 contract to Gutierrez Canales Engineering of Yuma for improvements on County 24th Street, plus construction of sidewalks and accesses to the park.
Musco Lighting was contracted for $450,000 to install the outdoor lights for the fields.
Public bathrooms will be added to the park in the next phase slated to begin this summer.
Once completed, the park will also have a baseball field, two basketball courts, a court for sand volleyball, ramada, children’s playground equipment and an aquatic recreation area. Roldan said the parks and recreation department also plans to have a satellite office at the park.
Total estimated cost of the park is $10.3 million.