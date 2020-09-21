The Yuma Parks and Recreation semi-annual activities guide, covering events through the fall and winter, is now available online, with program registration for all residents now open.
Due to uncertainties imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, this season’s guide will remain available exclusively in digital format to allow for updates and changes as needed. It can be accessed at https://www.yumaaz.gov/parks-and-recreation/activities-guide.html or through the Parks and Recreation section of the city’s website, www.yumaaz.gov.
Residents will note the fall-winter guide is more condensed than previous volumes. Activities are offered with public health and safety in mind. Class sizes will be limited to allow for maximum social distancing, and face coverings will be required for any indoor programs and for outdoor activities when participants are in close proximity to one another. The city may announce additional precautions as warranted.
As has been the case with the last few activities guides, this online version will have clickable links that will take users directly to the online registration pages and registration forms.
Some notable activities scheduled include:
- Co-sponsored youth sports, such as baseball, softball, etc.Adult and senior softball
- 5K and 10K runs
“Currently, we are not scheduled to offer Tiny Tots, youth activities, or our adaptive rec activities. However, the hope is that the situation will continue to improve and we will be able to safely add new programs and activities,” said Deputy City Administrator Jay Simonton, the interim director of Parks and Rec.