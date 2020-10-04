Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series covering the Yuma Parks and Recreation facilities. The second part, to be published on Monday, will focus on how the pandemic has impacted the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted parks and recreation more so than any other city department, according to Yuma Deputy Administrator Jay Simonton.
The City Council heard an update of the Parks and Recreation Department facilities and future plans during a Sept. 16 meeting.
Simonton first addressed a “rant” on social media about the deteriorated condition of the water features at Friendship Park, located at Avenue A and 34th Place.
“It was a shocker to us. We addressed it immediately. I’m not making excuses for our staff. It should have been caught. We should have taken care of it. We should have never let a facility get to that point. I can assure you it will never happen again,” Simonton said.
He explained that the city recently started evaluating all the parks facilities to determine the maintenance needs. “We are going to go through all of our playgrounds, all of our splash pads, everything, and get inventory of what needs to be fixed,” he said.
The department will then develop a replacement program for playgrounds and park equipment and address the needs.
The department last month put out a digital activity guide and started taking registrations for activities. The pandemic did not put a stop to the arts and culture program, with program manager Lindsay Benacka continuing to put on virtual concerts and events.
The demand for activities is high. Art and pottery classes set to start this month quickly filled up so the department is looking at adding more classes. However, class sizes are reduced and social distancing and masks are required to protect the public and city staff.
Staff is trying to find new uses for the Yuma Historic Theater after one of the biggest users, which brought tribute bands to town, is going out of business. One of the proposed uses is to hold virtual dance competitions. Parents won’t be able to be there but they can still watch the performances, Simonton said.
Youth sports co-sponsored activities, including baseball, started their fall season this month. However, football won’t take place this year after the organization that runs the league elected not to have a season this year.
Spring youth sports, such as soccer, is set to start in March, and all baseball, softball and flag football leagues plan on having a season next spring.
Indoor activities, such as basketball and volleyball, are still a “little tricky” because of the close contact, but outdoor basketball court hoops have been put back up for community members to use.
Other popular programs, such as archery, stargazing, canoe and kayak trips, are coming back this fall.
Adult activities and sports, including herb gardening, wreath making, softball leagues, start this month. Leagues will start up in November although tennis courts have been open during the pandemic. Adult drop-in basketball and volleyball will start as soon as the Joe Henry Optimist gym floor is repaired.
The Family Fun Runs 5K/10K Series starts this month. Simonton noted that the community has a lot of runners, and many have already registered and gotten their T-shirts. For the first time, registration is free for city employees as a way to promote wellness.
Dance classes, such as belly dancing, have been canceled. Simonton said staff did not feel right offering these classes when the private dance studios aren’t allowed to open. As soon as they can open, the city will start offering dance classes again. With the weather cooling off, Tiny Tot and adaptive programming will take place outside.
As for senior sports and activities, “this is one we went back and forth a little bit,” Simonton said. “Some of the activities that we’ve done in the past, we might not be able to do because of COVID-19, but those activities that we can do with people’s health in mind, we are going to do.”
The city will maximize social distancing by allowing only a limited number of people to participate at a time.
Other senior activities to be held November through March are woodcarving, scrapbooking, quilting, silversmithing, knitting and crocheting, and pickleball. The very popular Senior Games will take place in January.
Some activities naturally lend themselves to social distancing, such as aquatic programming, which includes fitness swimming, water aerobics and competitive youth swim clubs. For the fall and winter, all activities will move to the Valley Aquatic Center, where one lap swimmer will be allowed per lane. In addition, teams and groups will be able to rent out time and space for their activities.
The city will not open Marcus Pool this winter because of heating costs and will concentrate on the Aquatic Center.
The Desert Hills Golf Course has been up and running since early June. Several tournaments are planned, including the Senior Sunbelt Tournament in December, Women’s City Championship, Birdies & Beer, as well as several clinics, including Tee it Yuma, Get Golf Ready, Family Golf Clinic and Junior Golf Clinic.
As for special events, “right now, those are still tough,” Simonton said, noting that city staff is still trying to figure out how to do some of them. “Our community loves them. We want to have them.”
The city canceled all festivals and block parties up to December. The 33rd Annual Catfish Rodeo, normally held in October, will be held later. The Medjool Date Festival is still up in the air. A smaller version of the holiday lighting might take place.
With the help of Los Caballeros, the tunes & Tacos festival will be moved to September next year as the season kickoff, rather than having it be the closing event. The 20th Tribute of the Muses will take place on Oct. 9 as a virtual event.
Moving forward, the city is working to add more activities, such as swim lessons for tots.
Something new is an outdoor music festival to help local musicians “starving for work and music opportunities.” Residents will be able to buy socially distanced squares where groups of 4-5 can sit on their lawn chairs or blankets and listen to live music. But they must stay in their squares, Simonton said.
Councilwoman Leslie McClendon noted that offering outdoors activities is key as tourists are looking for those opportunities. “Outdoor sports are the No.1 thing they’ll be coming to us,” she said.
McClendon, who works for Visit Yuma, said that every day she gets calls from winter visitors trying to decide whether to come back. “This is exactly what they will be looking for,” she said.
Councilman Mike Shelton asked whether the drive-in movies have been discontinued. Simonton replied that the city doesn’t want to compete with the private theaters, especially since they’re allowed to open only with limited capacity.
But, he noted, the city will hold special engagements, such as a kid-friendly scary movie on Halloween with concerts and a midnight showing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show.