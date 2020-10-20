SOMERTON – The COVID-19 pandemic has done nothing to dampen the desire families enrolled in a self-help housing program have to achieve the dream of homeownership.
Over the past seven months, 18 families in Housing American Corporation’s mutual self-help housing program have received keys to homes they built themselves in the Rollow Estates subdivision on the city’s southwest side.
Housing America, a Somerton-based non-profit organization, helps low- to moderate-income family access low-interest financing from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in return for which the families provide their own labor with the help of technical training provided to them.
The families worked through the pandemic, even as the number of cases in Somerton and around Yuma County spiked in the months of June and July, to help one another finish their homes. The most recently completed group of homes were turned over to 10 families for occupancy on Oct. 9.
“Even though there was flexibility for them to take more time, the families continued working at the same pace,” he said. “They didn’t lag, and they worked in a safe environment, under protocols the Department of Agriculture gave us.”
Housing America had to limit the number of people working at a construction site to two people per family, he said, and tools, construction machinery and the work areas were frequently disinfected.
In the seven months the families have been working on their homes, only one person among them has been infected with COVID-19, Ryan said.
The agency’s office was closed for several months during the pandemic and since September has been meeting with clients by appointment only. One employee of Housing America has contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, Ryan said.
He said the supply of lumber has diminished amid the pandemic, resulting in increases in prices and, as a result, increases in construction costs.
Nonetheless, demand in south county for housing remains high, he said. Housing America, Ryan added, has a waiting list of nearly 115 applicants seeking to build homes through mutual self-help housing program.
He said nine homes are currently under construction in Rollow Estates, with another group of families set to begin work on their homes by the end of the year. After that, he said, all lots in the subdivision located on Somerton’s southwest side will be filled.