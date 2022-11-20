SOMERTON – Organizers of a walk in Somerton that benefits cancer patients and their families are recruiting walkers to take part in the fund-raising event scheduled Nov. 26.
Proceeds from a $15 registration fee paid by people to walk in the Josefina Yepez Foundation’s Walk Against Cancer go into a fund to help families in the Yuma area cover household expenses associated with care of loved ones with cancer.
Participants in the 7-mile walk are slated to leave at 8 a.m. from the Regional Center for Border Health’s Somerton headquarters, 950 E. Main St., proceed to Cocopah Casino, then return to the starting point.
Jose Yepez, the foundation’s president, said it gave $300 each to 32 cancer patients a year ago to help them cover their expenses, and that the need for assistance continues to grow.
“All the time there are more people sent to us by the hospital in Yuma and by other organizations to see if we can help them,” he said. “All the time there is more need and we look for more people to help us by participating in the walk.”
The foundation also accepts financial sponsorships that also go in the fund to help cancer patients and their families. All recipients of the money are live in Yuma County.
This marks the 16th year of the walk. Recently the foundation was nominated in the category of outstanding organization for a Heart of Yuma award presented by the Arizona Community Foundation.
“It’s an honor to be recognized with that nomination,” Yepez said. “It helps in letting more people know about the mission of the foundation and know that the foundation is a legitimate organization.”
People who want to take part in the walk can register at Yepez Auto Parts in Somerton, 309 S. Somerton Ave., or on the foundation’s website, www.jycwalk.com.