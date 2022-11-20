YEPEZ 1 (copy)

Participants leave the starting line of last year’s Walk Against Cancer, organized by the Josefina Yepez Foundation. The walk is slated to begin again Nov. 26.

 FILE PHOTO

SOMERTON – Organizers of a walk in Somerton that benefits cancer patients and their families are recruiting walkers to take part in the fund-raising event scheduled Nov. 26.

Proceeds from a $15 registration fee paid by people to walk in the Josefina Yepez Foundation’s Walk Against Cancer go into a fund to help families in the Yuma area cover household expenses associated with care of loved ones with cancer.

