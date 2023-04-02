SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Paving is underway to provide motorists a second direct route between the east and west sides of San Luis – a project the mayor predicts will reduce traffic on the other road by up to half.
City officials and others gathered recently on the side of County 24th Street for a ceremony to kick off paving the dirt of the road from 10th Avenue to Avenue F½.
City Hall is counting on the project, slated to be completed by July, to reduce traffic on Cesar Chavez Boulevard, the only direct link between the east and west end now available to motorists.
Farther east, Cesar Chavez Boulevard also connects to State Route 195, leading to Yuma. Local traffic and motorists traveling between San Luis and Yuma have turned the boulevard into one of the busiest roads in the city.
County 24th paving “is going to help us a lot because motorists will have another option (to drive between the east and west sides of town),” Mayor Nieves Riedel said. “I think that it will take away almost half of the traffic on Cesar Chavez Boulevard.
“I feel really positive because, little by little, we are going to resolve (heavy traffic) problems, but it can’t be done overnight with the financial problems that the city has. There are a lot of projects that aren’t taking place because of that.”
The city council previously awarded Gutierrez Canales Engineering a more than $2.6 million contract for the project, a sum that, says Riedel, will cover the cost of paving a two-lane road but not adjoining sidewalks or street lighting.