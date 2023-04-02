CARRETERA 1 (copy)

San Luis City Council members (from left) Maria Cecilia Cruz and Matias Rosales, Mayor Nieves Riedel and council members Javier Vargas y Tadeo De La Hoya take part in a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off paving of County 24th Street in San Luis.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Paving is underway to provide motorists a second direct route between the east and west sides of San Luis – a project the mayor predicts will reduce traffic on the other road by up to half.

City officials and others gathered recently on the side of County 24th Street for a ceremony to kick off paving the dirt of the road from 10th Avenue to Avenue F½.

