SOMERTON – Carlos Gonzalez: retired teacher, school board member, former Somerton city councilman, marathoner, physical fitness instructor.
Now he can add one more endeavor to his list of experiences: long-distance bicyclist.
At 66, with knees not as strong as they once were, Gonzalez recently pedaled the 50-mile length of the Rosarito Ensenada Bike Ride in Baja California. The ride is considered moderately difficult, taking riders over mountains, into low-lying areas and around sharp curves and turns.
“I’ve wanted to take part for years, but I wasn’t prepared to be able to do it – I needed a good bicycle (for one thing),” said Gonzalez, who previously ran marathons.
The ride “was a challenge that had been posed to me and I knew I had to take it up sooner or later,” he added.
The Somerton resident, one among more than 5,000 cyclists entered in the competitive ride, completed the distance between the Baja cities of Rosarito and Ensenada in three hours and 30 minutes, meeting his goal of finishing in under four hours.
“It was a personal challenge. I regularly do several miles in biking, but it is flat ground. I had never participated in an event in the mountains and at altitude, but I still wanted to do it because it is an international event, one widely recognized. As a runner I did eight Boston Marathons and I want to take part in trials in cycling.
“It’s a hard test,” he said of the Baja race. “It has one stretch of eight kilometers that go up, and the humidity felt very harsh. But I ended doing it in a better time than I thought I would.”
Gonzalez, a retired elementary school teacher, divides time between his fitness regimen and community service. He is a former city councilman in Somerton and former member of the Somerton Elementary School District’s governing board, and currently serves on the Yuma Union High School District’s board. He has also organized and led physical fitness classes for Somerton residents who want to get toned.
On the advice of his doctor, he recently gave up running, owing to a knee condition that, the doctor, said would require surgery if he continued.
“I felt bad because running has been my life, but I had to do some sport, so I focused on cycling, practicing it recreationally. But now I am devoting myself more to it.”
He’s not completely sure cycling won’t further hurt his knees, he said, but it’s at least a lower-impact sport.
Gonzalez said he managed to meet his goal of doing the Baja race at a typical speed of 17 to 20 mph, a pace that enabled to finish among the top tier of racers.
Gonzalez looks forward to taking part in the race again and, he hopes, improve on his time. And he plans to ride in other cycling events as well.
