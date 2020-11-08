The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a conditional use permit for a solar recycling company on Monday. The commission rescheduled this item from the Oct. 26 agenda after a windstorm knocked out the power at City Hall, causing the meeting to be canceled.
Dwight Clark, on behalf of Clint Underhill, is requesting a conditional use permit to allow solar recycling in the Light Industrial District for properties located at 1925, 1940 and 1970 S. Factor Ave.
The solar recycling company We Recycle Solar (WRS) is proposing to wholesale used and refurbished solar panels. Used solar panels would be received, washed, evaluated, repaired, sorted, stored and shipped.
The meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. The chambers will be open with limited public access. However, members of the public who feel more comfortable watching remotely may view the meeting live on City Channels 72 or 73 and streamed live on the city website: www.yumaaz.gov.
In addition, a recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.
The use of face coverings are required in public buildings when CDC social distancing guidelines cannot be achieved.