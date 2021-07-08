How far we’ve come.
We think nothing of climbing into our cars and driving across town or out of town. Some among us routinely catch flights out of Yuma International Airport, for business or pleasure.
How far we come from those days when travel in a horse-drawn wagon took days or weeks, not hours. How far we’ve come since the first airplane landing in Arizona occurred in Yuma.
How far we’ve come from the days steamboats traveled up and down the Colorado River, a waterway now regularly negotiated by bass boats, jet skis and other pleasure craft.
How modes of transportation have evolved in the Yuma area over the past century is documented in “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” an exhibit of historical photographs from the private collection of Yuma businesswoman Yvonne Peach and her late husband, John.
On display since last month at the Yuma Art Center, some 150 exacting copies of original black and white photos that depict how Yumans use to get around.
“This exhibit is kind of a vintage photographic show that highlights various forms of transportation in Yuma’s history over the past 100 years,” said Lindsay Benacka, the city’s arts and culture program manager.
There are photos of covered wagons. There are photos of horses and buggies, of steamboats and early automobiles. There’s one or more photos of the Old Plank Road, built in the early 20th Century by laying crossties side by side to create a lumber mat for automobiles to travel through the sand dunes from Yuma to California.
“It’s a great walk down Memory Lane,” Benacka said.
The art center, 254 S. Main St., will host a reception for “Planes, Trains and Automobiles: Transportation in Yuma’s History” on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
The reception is free and open to the public. And while they’re there, people can see a second photographic exhibit, “Western Trails: The Road That Leads from Yesterday,” a collection by Oregon photographer Kat Potter that depicts the lives of cowboys and rodeo performers.
The photos that make up “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” were painstakingly copied from the originals by the late Emil Eger, a noted Yuma photographer. Peach said many of originals came from a scrapbook kept by her late husband’s mother or were otherwise part of the Peach family collection, while some were originally part of Eger’s personal collection.
Peach hopes the exhibit contributes to viewers’ understanding of the lives of their ancestors.
“It’s just kind of shows how transportation has changed, from stagecoach to buggies ... all the way up to the cars of today,” she said.
“We have to understand our past. It’s just very important to understand the way it used to be, to appreciate what we have today. I think people today take things for granted.”
As was her husband, Peach is a history buff, more particularly Yuma history buff. That may be apparent to the customer of her businesses, the Yuma Landing Bar & Grill and the Historic Coronado Motor Hotel, both of which support numerous historic photos and memorabilia on their walls.
One of the photos in the exhibit, incidentally, shows the biplane that made the first landing in Arizona in 1911 at what is today the location of Peach’s restaurant.
Few if any of the photos in “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” have previously hung on the walls of the business, she said. “Most of them are going to be new pictures people haven’t seen.”
But Peach wants the photos in the display to go for another good cause besides recording the past. She’s making all of them available for purchase at a silent auction that runs concurrently with the exhibit until Oct. 1. Proceeds from the photograph sales will go to the Caballeros de Yuma for their service projects in the community.
The Caballeros, incidently, have loaned a turquoise and white 1955 Oldsmobile Holiday for the exhibit. How they managed to get vintage car into the art center’s North Gallery is a story in itself: Benacka says some windows had to be removed to fit it in.
“It was quite a feat,” she said, “but I can’t speak highly enough of the Caballeros. They can get anything done.”
Benacka said she hopes the photo exhibit will jog the visitors’ memories of Yuma’s past. The art center staff has left out moleskin notebooks for them to record their recollections of local history. The personal stories possibly could be used in creating a future exhibit, she said, although the art center hasn’t decided yet.
Friday’s reception is the first for art center since before the COVID-19 pandemic, Benacka said. “It’s free to attend. Just show and have a good time.”
“Planes, Trains and Automobiles” actually was unveiled in a soft opening June 8, when the art center was open for limited hours as part of measures to contain the coronavirus. As of this week, the center is open to the public on the pre-pandemic schedule: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
Likes “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” “Western Trails: The Road that Leads from Yesterday” will be in place at the art center through Oct. 1. On the display in the center’s West Gallery, the exhibit captures horses and the cowboy and rodeo lifestyles through a “fine arts lens,” Benacka said.