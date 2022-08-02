SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Three more bodies of homicide victims were discovered in this city Sunday and Monday, even as police continued efforts to identify bodies found the previous week.
The most recent discoveries brought to 10 the total number of bodies found buried or abandoned in various places in the border city next to Yuma County since July 21.
While the city has seen its murder rate climb in recent years amid turf battles among organized crime groups, police said they believe at least some of the most recently discovered victims were not local residents, but were slain in Baja California and disposed of in San Luis Rio Colorado.
Municipal police said one body was found Monday by workers of a brick factory in area near the city’s sewage treatment plant on the southwest side of San Luis Rio Colorado.
The body of the unidentified victim was in an advanced state of decomposition and was found stuffed in a partially buried bag, police said.
One of two bodies found Sunday was that of an unidentified male found dumped along the road between San Luis Rio Colorado and the farming community of Riito. Police said he had been bound at the hands and shot.
A second male body was found Sunday in the same area. The victim showed signs of having been beaten, police said.
None of the three most recently discovered bodies matched the descriptions of anyone reported missing in San Luis Rio Colorado, leading investigators to believe they were brought from Baja California.
Police, however, said two bodies discovered Thursday in Colonia Azteca, an agricultural area near San Luis Rio Colorado, are believed to be those of U.S. citizens previously reported abducted in Mexicali.
The two, both residents of Phoenix, were identified by investigators in Baja California by their first names only – Bryan Raul N., 26 years old, and Martin N., 31. Police do not typically release the surnames of homicide victims.
Both had been reported abducted from a nightclub zone, police said, and both had been shot.