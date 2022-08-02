POLICIACA SLRC 2 (copy)

Baja California authorities provided these photos of two Phoenix residents believed abducted in Baja California before being found slain near San Luis Rio Colorado. At left is Bryan Raúl N. and at right is Martín N. Police is Mexico do not routinely provide the surnames of crime victims.

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Three more bodies of homicide victims were discovered in this city Sunday and Monday, even as police continued efforts to identify bodies found the previous week.

The most recent discoveries brought to 10 the total number of bodies found buried or abandoned in various places in the border city next to Yuma County since July 21.

