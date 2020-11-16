The Yuma City Council will kick off this Wednesday’s meeting with a presentation on the Police Recruitment Program.
The council is also expected to adopt the official canvass of the Nov. 3 special election. The city held the special election for the purpose of referring changes proposed by the Charter Review Committee to the city charter. A majority of voters approved both proposals.
Proposition 412 amends the city charter to conform to state law by consolidating elections to even-numbered years and aligning city elections for mayor, council members and municipal judges with the state’s election cycle.
Proposition 413 amends the city charter to align the deadline for the submission of primary election nomination petitions with state elections law.
The agenda also calls for an increase from $220,000 to $463,193 for heating, ventilation and air conditioning and refrigerant services. The city would like to replace an aging chiller at the Police Department. If approved, the chiller will be purchased and installed by Trane, the lowest bidder.
One ordinance is up for possible adoption, a change to the lease agreement with Sixteen & Four LLC for the property located at the northwest corner of 16th Street and 4th Avenue, the site of Sprouts Farmers Market. The amendment would create separate lease documents for the two parcels that resulted from a land division of Parcel A into Parcel A1 and Parcel A2.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m., will be open with limited public access in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. The meeting can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom.
Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, residents will need to go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.