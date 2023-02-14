SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. –
The pills were being carried in a pickup truck with California plates when it was intercepted by federal police on the highway that connects Rocky Point to El Golfo de Santa Clara and, from there, to San Luis Rio Colorado.
The prosecutors did not reveal the intended destination of the pills.
A driver and passenger identified only as Miguel A. and Jesus R. were arrested on suspicion of trafficking. Criminal suspects in Mexico are rarely fully identified pending prosecution.
Prosecutors said 14 packages containing a total of 149,450 fentanyl pills were found in a hidden compartment in the vehicle.
Police in October seized 1,600 kilograpms of methamphetamine and nearly 44 kilograms of fentanyl in powder and pill form on the same road.