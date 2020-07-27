SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Maybe it’s the prospect of paying a fine. Or maybe people have put aside the political debate in favor of protecting public health.
Whatever the case, police departments here and in Somerton say they aren’t having trouble getting residents to comply with city proclamations requiring them to wear masks in businesses, government offices, places of employment and anywhere else social distancing can’t be practiced.
Police officers in both cities have focused on educating residents about the requirement but have not had to issue any citations, the departments say.
“We have seen that the majority of the people are using masks, and that in the contacts officers have had (with the public), there has been no resistance by the people in complying with the regulation,” said San Luis police Lt. Marco Santana. “So there has been no need to issue citations.”
Mayors Gerardo Sanchez of San Luis and Gerardo Anaya of Somerton signed the proclamations in June amid a surge in cases of COVID-19 in Arizona and in Yuma County.
Santana said officers will continue to stress the importance of wearing masks but will not hesitate to cite people who refuse to wear them.
Violators of the mask rule in San Luis can be fined as much as $2,500, under state law.
Somerton Police Chief Araceli Juarez noted that the proclamation signed by Anaya also provides for fines but said her officers have not had to use that hammer.
“We have been asking the people to use masks, and there hasn’t been any problem,” she said. “We are going to continue handling it that way.”
The coronavirus has struck with varying levels of severity in the south county. As of the week of July 19, San Luis had recorded fewer than 1,000 cases among its residents, but Somerton, with half the population, had recorded more than 3,000.
Sanchez, in a recent post on his Facebook page, credited his city’s comparatively low infection rate to the willingness of residents to use masks.
He estimated that 98% of people seen on the streets have on masks at any given time.