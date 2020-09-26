The Yuma Police Department will consolidate three storage sites into one new facility. The new storage facility will be used to store impounded cars, bicycles and other police property.
The Yuma City Council on Sept. 16 approved several requests in connection with the police department, including an increase of $370,205 to the contract with Architekton Inc. for design services for the future police storage facility. The design contract totals $440,170, which is 9.6% of the $4.6 million construction cost.
The council awarded the contract to Architekton in November 2019. The cost of the study phase only was $69,965. The first phase of the work consisted of architectural programming and site master planning for the facility, a staff report explained.
During the meeting, Councilman Gary Knight asked Police Chief Susan Smith whether the facility will be secure enough to store evidence. Smith noted that it will be secure and the plan is to use the facility for evidence overflow storage as the department is outgrowing the current space. The new facility will have both covered and uncovered storage, with shelving and racking.
A multi-disciplined team of city staff from the Police, Fire, Engineering, Information Technology, Facilities and Community Development departments worked with the architect’s team during the study phase of the work to reach a final design that meets the city’s needs now and into the future. The project is now ready to advance into the final design stage.
The design allows future expansion of the new facility for increased vehicle storage and inspection, non-vehicular property storage, and property inspection and testing.
In addition, the council gave a thumbs up to the YPD purchase of 70 new Axon Taser devices to replace aging devices at a cost of $212,724 and seven Axon in-car camera systems for $80,397. Of the latter amount, $31,000 was provided to the department from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.
According to a staff report, the Attorney General’s Office awarded funds to police agencies in the state for the purchase of police officer safety equipment. The state agency reappropriated the funds from a previous consumer settlement. Funding amounts were determined by the number of law enforcement personnel certified by the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board as of May 1.
YPD was allotted $31,000, which pays for the first year of the contract. The annual upgrade, storage and warranty costs to the city will be $12,356 each year for the second through fifth years, for a total city cost of $49,425.
The department has 39 patrol vehicles, which are shared over the course of 24-hour shifts by four patrol shift rotations. Thirteen of these vehicles are currently without an in-car camera system.
YPD is currently building a body-worn camera program and has chosen Axon as the vendor. The Attorney General’s Office award provides a means to integrate in-car-camera systems with the body-worn camera program, the report stated.
These initial seven in-car-cameras will provide the opportunity to explore and adjust system settings, placement and other technical solutions for future in-car-camera systems, the staff report noted.
The purchase will provide original hardware and software, upgraded in-car cameras at year five, storage database subscription for all recovered video evidence, and unlimited storage for all recovered video evidence.
The council also approved a three-year agreement with Yuma Elementary School District No.1 for the School Safety Program. The YPD will assign five full-time school resource officers to district schools, and the district will reimburse the city for 11 months of the assigned officers’ full-time salaries. The district approved $539,687 per year in funding for the program.
State law established the School Safety Program in 1994 for the purpose of placing officers on school grounds with the goal of contributing to safe environments that are conducive to teaching and learning.
The YPD has assigned officers to local schools for over 20 years. They spend most of their time on the campus of their assigned school, serving as law enforcement officers and law-related educators and acting as positive role models.
Under the agreement, the YPD will assign officers to the Fourth Avenue and Woodard junior high schools, Castle Dome and Ron Watson middle schools, and Gila Vista Junior High School.
In other action, the council accepted grants totaling $40,000 from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety that will cover overtime expenses associated with DUI/impaired and traffic enforcement special details.
The Yuma Police Department submitted a grant application after GOHS sought proposals from state and local agencies for projects relating to all aspects of highway safety for the 2020-2021 federal fiscal year.
Yuma received two grants: $15,000 for DUI and impaired driving enforcement special details and $25,000 for Selective Traffic Enforcement Program special details. The city is not required to provide matching funds for any of the awards.
The grant funding will begin on Oct. 1 and must be spent or returned to the state by Sept. 30, 2021.