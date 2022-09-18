SAN LUIS, Ariz. – City officials are welcoming the announced closure of a city park site as a sign the federal government will soon begin expansion of the downtown port of entry in San Luis.
The U.S. General Services Administration announced it will encircle Friendship Park with a fence prior to beginning expansion and modernization of the San Luis I port of entry.
A GSA news release said the park would be enclosed on Sept. 8, although the fence was still not in place as of Friday. GSA said a contract for design of the expansion could be awarded within the next 60 days.
San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez is hopeful the work will begin within months.
“Everything indicates that construction is closer,” Sanchez said. “We think that this year there will be a general contractor (selected), and according to what we have been told, I deduce that in March or April construction could begin.”
The park is located along the border on a nearly six-acre site of federal land that the Bureau of Land Management granted to the then-newly incorporated city in the early 1980s for use for public recreation use.
It remained the only public park in San Luis through the 1980s and into the 1990s, but saw its use diminish in the intervening years with the opening of Joe Orduno Park on the north side of the city. In 2021, the city relinquished use of the park to make room for the port expansion project long sought by San Luis officials.
Eight new car lanes will be added to the port, extending the border crossing to the west onto the land previously used for the park. The additional lanes will bring to 16 the total number of lanes for automobiles arriving from Mexico. The work also includes adding four pedestrian booths, bringing to 14 the number of booths serving people walking across from Mexico.
Built in 1984, San Luis I is now the second-busiest port of entry on the Arizona-Sonora border. According to GSA, it processes more than 3 million vehicles and 2.5 million pedestrians each year.
The port also previously processed tractor-trailers arriving from Mexico, but commercial traffic has since been routed to a second border crossing, San Luis II, which opened in 2010 on the city’s east side.
The newly expanded port, Sanchez added, will enable the U.S. Department of Customs and Border Protection to process traffic from Mexico more quickly and, local officials expect, reduce long wait times for motorists to cross the border.
On the south side of the border, Mexico’s federal government will move its port of entry farther west to make room for the added traffic lanes leading to the Arizona side.