The site of former Friendship Park is slated to be closed in preparation for the expansion of the U.S. port of entry in San Luis, Ariz.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – City officials are welcoming the announced closure of a city park site as a sign the federal government will soon begin expansion of the downtown port of entry in San Luis.

The U.S. General Services Administration announced it will encircle Friendship Park with a fence prior to beginning expansion and modernization of the San Luis I port of entry.

