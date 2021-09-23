People from Mexico and Canada will have to wait at least another month to cross the border to the United States for other than essential reasons.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday on Twitter it was extending until Oct. 21 a closure of U.S. ports of entry to non-essential travel by Mexicans and Canadians.
“This notification may be amended or rescinded prior to that time, based on public health considerations,” DHS added in the tweet.
The port closures began in March 2020 as a means of preventing the spread of COVID-19 and have been extended monthly since then.
Among the crossings where the closures have been in place are the ports of entry at San Luis, Ariz., and Andrade, Calif., across from Los Algodones, Baja Calif.
The closures do not apply to Mexican citizens who cross the border to receive medical treatment, to attend educational institutions, to work, to engage in cross-border trade, or because of emergencies.
The restriction does apply to those who come across the border to shop, and merchants in San Luis and other U.S. border cities say closures have crippled their businesses.
U.S. citizens and legal U.S. residents can continue to cross into Mexico and return home.