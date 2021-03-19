SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended restrictions of visits by Mexicans and Canadians for another month.
U.S. ports of entry in San Luis and other cities on the southern and northern borders will remain closed through April 21 to visitors from those countries for any but essential reasons, DHS announced Thursday.
The closures began in March 2020 as part of measures to contain COVID-19, and have been extended each month since then. DHS said the closures will remain in effect until science and public health benchmarks indicate the ports can be reopened safely.
Officials in San Luis, Ariz., and south Yuma County say the continuing closures have hurt border merchants whose businesses depend in large part on trade with Mexican shoppers.
Mexico has not imposed a similar restriction on visitors from the United States, and U.S. travelers are permited to return through the ports after having visited that country.