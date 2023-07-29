PPEP TEC (copy)
Buy Now

John Arnold, president and founder of PPEP Inc., says a delay in delivery of air conditioning parts will force a delay in opening of the organization’s new charter high school campus in San Luis, Ariz.

 FILE PHOTO

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The opening of the newly built PPEP TEC charter high school here will be postponed for several weeks owning to a delay in delivery of parts for the air conditioning system.

The campus at 850 N. San Luis Plaza Drive, was slated to open its doors Tuesday for the first day of classes of the 2023-24 academic year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you