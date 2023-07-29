SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The opening of the newly built PPEP TEC charter high school here will be postponed for several weeks owning to a delay in delivery of parts for the air conditioning system.
The campus at 850 N. San Luis Plaza Drive, was slated to open its doors Tuesday for the first day of classes of the 2023-24 academic year.
“The building is already finished, but we have a problem in that the contractor has not received various air conditioning equipment,” said John Arnold, executive director and founder of PPEP Inc., the Tucson-based educational and job training organization that built and will operate the campus.
He said the problem stems from supply chain delays that have been common in the wake of the pandemic. “These are parts that are manufactured in Mexico and delivery has been held up. It’s a problem that has occurred throughout the country.”
Construction of the new campus of the Cesar Chavez Learning Center began in August 2022 and was slated to open its doors to 184 students on Tuesday.
Arnold said most areas in the new building have air conditioning but eight classrooms still do not.
Students will take classes in two shifts at the school’s current campus at 1233 N. Main St. until the new campus is ready to be occupied, Principal Monica Berumen said.