SOMERTON – Farm workers who want to go back to class to earn high school equivalency certificates now have another option to do so.
PPEP Inc., a Tucson-based nonprofit education and job training agency, has resumed GED classes that were suspended about five years because of funding cuts to the agency.
The classes resumed in October, although John Arnold, PPEP’s founder and president, and other officials of the agency visited Somerton more recently to inaugurate the building at 201 N. Bingham Ave. where the instruction will take place.
The classes are funded with a grant from the U.S. Department of Education that is renewable for each of next five years.
PPEP started out in 1967 converted school bus dubbed “La Tortuga” by Arnold, who drove it to agricultural fields in the Tucson area to offer education classes to farm workers.
Over the following decades it expanded the range of education and vocational training programs throughout rural Arizona. In the 1990s it started the GED program has been renewed following its hiatus.
“After more than 50 years there are still people who have need for education, who have not completed their educations,” Arnold said in a speech during the inauguration. “They made sacrifices (working) in the fields, and now they can come back to study.”
Arnold said Yuma County is the only one where PPEP offers the GED program aimed at helping farm workers and their families get ahead.
Farm workers 16 or older and/or their dependents can take three-hour classes four days a week in preparation for taking the test for the GED certificate.
The classroom has been equipment with computers as well as clear plastic dividers placed between the desks to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Miriam Villareal, outreach specialist for PPEP’s GED program, said the classes began in Octomber with 48 students, some studying in the Somerton classroom and some at classrooms PPEP’s charter high school in San Luis, Ariz.
She said the GED program can take on up to 80 students in each nine-month cycle.
As part of the GED program, PPEP offers participants job counseling and training, and orientation to continue their educations at the college level.
For more information about the program, people can call 928-627-9739.