As summer winds down and the school year gets underway, Precious Treasures is asking the Yuma area for donations.
Director Elizabeth Rosas attributes the pandemic to what she says has been a significant drop in monetary donations in the past year to the Somerton-based nonprofit organization.
“A large portion of monetary donations used to come in because of the children performing for the community,” she says, referring to the children who attend the after-school program at Precious Treasures, which offers homework assistance and volunteer opportunities, such as singing for the community. Because of the pandemic, that program was not offered this past year.
Due to this shortage, she says, “We welcome any type of donations, but we are especially in need of monetary donations. We are asking that people remember Precious Treasures in their wills.”
Monetary donations allow for Precious Treasures to maintain the services they provide to the public, which include scholarship opportunities for local youth and school supplies for families in need. The back to school program offered by Precious Treasures allows low-income families to apply to receive three uniforms, a backpack and school supplies for each of their children.
Vicky Valle, an employee at Precious Treasures for 22 years, says, “Working with children is one of the most rewarding parts of my job. When the community helps us through donations, we are able to continue doing this good work.”
Other types of donations that are encouraged include household items and furniture, which are two of the best-selling items at the Precious Treasures thrift store. Proceeds from sales at the store go back into Precious Treasures programs.
“People can donate by scheduling a pickup if they are donating furniture or household items, dropping them off at the store, or going to one of several drop off locations in the Foothills.”
Those interested in donating can contact Precious Treasures staff at (928) 627-3640. The store is located at 492 E. Main St. in Somerton.
Rosas encourages people to visit the store. “A lot of people in Yuma are not even aware that Precious Treasures exists. Precious Treasures is a perfect name for our store because you never know what you’re going to find here; it’s worth the drive.”
Besides the scholarship and back to school programs, Precious Treasures offers a family assistance program, which aids people in “getting back on their feet,” including those who have been in rehabilitation, incarceration or in an unsafe home environment. The family assistance program provides these individuals with home essentials, such a couch, bed and clothing, as well as food boxes.
Food, bought through store profits, is also needed for the continuation of “grab and go” Thursdays, where low income families are given a box and the ability to choose whatever food they like out of the Precious Treasures pantry, Rosas said.
There will be a “carnival” hosted by Precious Treasures on Sept. 24 from 6 p.m. to midnight, which will include a mariachi band, games, food, and a raffle for a 2001 Nissan.
Rosas says the most rewarding part of her job is working with the Precious Treasures staff and serving the community.
“We’ve become a family. It’s a totally different experience working here than working in corporate America; people remember you and are so grateful.”
Frances Alvarado, a store associate for more than 40 years, and Lupe Rangel, a store associate for 21 years, echoed these sentiments, saying that they have never wanted to leave Precious Treasures.
The Precious Treasures thrift store is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the remainder of summer.