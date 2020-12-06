Yuma County has agreed to fund another pilot project that will test the sewage of some area schools to provide early warnings of COVID-19 outbreaks.
The Board of Supervisors pledged $54,160 to the pilot project, if it passes legal scrutiny.
Earlier this year, the board approved $220,000 in funding to set up the UA Yuma COVID-19 Early Warning Workforce/Community Protection Project testing lab in Yuma.
“The Yuma community now has a great asset in finding the pandemic,” Paul Brierley, director of the University of Arizona Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture, recently told the supervisors.
Brierley explained that wastewater testing provides positive readings seven to ten days before symptoms show up, which allows officials to allocate resources and implement measures to prevent further spread.
The school testing pilot project will test the efficacy of the COVID-19 early warning system in public schools. During a three-month project, sewage in the “School Alley” along 24th Street between Araby Road and South Avenue 9E, will be tested twice a week to identify infection trends.
The participating schools will be Otondo Elementary School, Castle Dome Middle School, Gila Ridge High School and Arizona Western College with cooperation from the Yuma Jackrabbit Mesa Lift Station.
“We have a lot of interest from the schools in helping with getting back in-person learning in schools and doing it safely,” Brierley said.
The service is being provided in Tucson university dormitories. After all students tested negative, the UA tested the sewage every week. A few weeks into the semester, testing detected COVID-19 in one of the dorms. The university tested all 311 students in the dorm and found two asymptomatic but positive students. The early warning system prevented an outbreak, Brierley said.
However, he noted, there is a significant difference between dormitories and schools. Students live in dormitories and students are only in school a part of the day.
“And, frankly, we don’t know if they poop at school,” Brierley quipped.
With much still unknown, the researchers decided to limit the pilot project to the elementary, middle and high schools and the college in the one neighborhood.
The $54,160 project budget covers testing twice a week,the purchase of five automated composite samplers and supplies, and the sample pickups.
‘WHERE DOES IT STOP?’
Superintendent Russell McCloud said he talked to one of the school superintendents. “There’s a great deal of interest. They really want to see how well this testing does to show the schools are, No. 1, safe, and, No. 2, if something is starting to happen, then action can be taken before you’ve got a much larger event.”
However, Chairman Tony Reyes questioned what will happen when testing turns up an infection. “With a positivity rate of 10%, one in every 10 people, the likelihood of it being in the school is there already, it’s just a matter of proving it,” he said. “And once you do, what do you do next? What does the school do if they test positive?”
Reyes wondered whether the county would end up paying to test potentially thousands of students and staff. “Where does it stop?” he asked. “What good is to find out that somebody has it if you’re not going to effectively use that system to either shut it down or do testing?”
“For me, it’s a public health issue. We could put this funding into the Health District which can then work with the schools,” McCloud said. “And it will definitely benefit us as far as public health and safety.”
Brierley agreed there’s no point in doing the project if there isn’t a response. He said that he hopes that if the program is effective, the state will fund the program in the schools. But, he added, aside from testing, if an infection is found, that specific school can increase preventive efforts such as social distancing and hand sanitizing.
Supervisor Martin Porchas explained that once an infection is identified, action can be isolated to that one school. “This is better than having everybody tested, and they’re not going to get tested every other week. So if they find a positive sample, it’s better than to get everybody tested when you can isolate it to one area.”
McCloud added: “To me it’s far better to get a handle on it and a jump, because this testing finds it a week before symptoms and possibly the ability to spread.”
County Superintendent Tom Tyree explained that the school superintendents like the project because it involves a good cross-section of schools, also making it more cost effective. They see it as a way to learn something that will help them when making decisions involving students and the community.
“In some respect, doing it that way, gives you a reason to test. If you don’t have that early warning system, some parents might feel a test by itself might be invasive and they might not want that,” Tyree noted.
“This is a test, and we’re going to find some things out, and we may find that it doesn’t have the efficacy we thought it might have,” Tyree said, adding that it if it turns out that it’s not effective, not as much money would have been spent as it would have been on a larger scale.
Ashley Herrington, the AWC chief of staff, told the supervisors that the college supports the project as part of its commitment to keeping students and staff safe. She noted that since the pandemic started in March, only 43 out of 400 employees and 6,000 on-site students have tested positive.
The college is “looking forward to partnering with the University of Arizona so we can be sure that education is accessible to the community,” Herrington said.
Reyes also questioned whether the county would “run afoul” of the gift clause state law. He asked Deputy County Attorney Bill Kerekes if the county can legally fund the pilot program. Kerekes said the county attorneys will have to discuss and come back with the answer.
McCloud pointed out that the project involves public schools, not for-profit organizations. He noted that the state might ultimately fund the project, but if not, he motioned to have the county provide the funding.
Reyes asked Chief Financial Officer Gil Villegas where the money would come from. Villegas said this is why the county has a contingency reserve fund.
The supervisors voted 4-0 to approve the funding, with Porchas abstaining as he works for the University of Arizona.
MODEL OF COMMUNITY WORKING TOGETHER
Brierley also gave a progress update on the first pilot program. With the initial county funding, the program purchased equipment and supplies, set up the lab and hired two staff members to work in the now-operational lab.
The program has also been exploring the use of the lab by the agriculture industry, municipal wastewater plants, schools, military, tribal nations and healthcare. Brierley noted that the Yuma Regional Medical Center is excited about the program.
“They want to know what’s coming,” he said, adding that it gives the hospital a week or two before an outbreak to secure more nurses and doctors.
Farms and farm labor companies are also very interested. They have also talked to food processing facilities as “one of our motivations was to avoid what happened in the meat packing plants,” Brierley said.
Test results at wastewater treatment plants, both public and private, could be used to create dashboards and heat maps to inform government agencies and healthcare providers of coming surges.
“We’re really making this a model from around the country on how a community can work together in all different facets and try to be proactively safe,” Brierley said.