Central American migrants are seen here in the immigrant shelter in San Luis Rio Colorado, where a new program is underway to help migrants make voluntary returns to their countries of origin.

PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – San Luis Rio Colorado is one of the cities in Mexico that is hosting a program by a United Nations agency to provide immigrants voluntary returns to their countries of origin.

A shelter for migrants, the Casa del Migrante La Divina Providencia, was recently designated in San Luis Rio Colorado to help migrants wanting to apply to return to nations in Central and South America through the International Organization for Migration’s Assisted Voluntary Return Program.

