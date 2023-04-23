SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – San Luis Rio Colorado is one of the cities in Mexico that is hosting a program by a United Nations agency to provide immigrants voluntary returns to their countries of origin.
A shelter for migrants, the Casa del Migrante La Divina Providencia, was recently designated in San Luis Rio Colorado to help migrants wanting to apply to return to nations in Central and South America through the International Organization for Migration’s Assisted Voluntary Return Program.
“We are going to serve as manager (of the program),” said Martin Salgado, the shelter’s manager. “For each migrant who tries to return to his country of origin, we are going to be the liaison between the (UN agency) and the applicants.”
The International Organization for Migration, created by the UN in 1951, started the return program in 2018 to help migrants around the world return to make safe, voluntary returns to home countries.
Among the migrants who frequently end up in San Luis Rio Colorado and who can be served by the program are those from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Brazil, Salgado said.
But he admits the program could be of limited appeal, given that many of the migrants who stay at his shelter refuse to go home.
Under the program, migrants will be flown to South American countries of origin and transported over land to nations in Central America. The cost of their returns is fully funded by the International Organization of Migration.
“The return is voluntary if the migrant wants to return to his country; they are not being deported,” Salgado said. “It’s hard to say what percentage of the migrants want to do it, but if you ask me how many want to go back to Cuba, to Haiti or to Venezuela, I can say none.”
The program is supported with funding from the city of San Luis Rio Colorado, the Sonora state government and Mexico’s federal government.
Salgado added that the number of applicants in San Luis Rio Colorado could also be affected by the potential end of Title 42, under which immigrants have had to wait in Mexico while their applications for asylum in the United States are adjudicated.