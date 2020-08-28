The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday approved recommendation of proposed text changes to the Zoning Ordinance that would add Suburban Homestead as a new residential zoning district.
The new zoning district would prohibit the construction of accessory dwelling units in noise zones. A property owner could still apply for the Suburban Ranch zoning designation and have an accessory dwelling, however, staff would recommend they apply for a Suburban Homestead.
No members of the public asked to address the proposals during a public hearing.
The commission voted 8-1 to approve recommendation of the proposed text changes and the new residential district, with Commissioner Paul White voting in opposition. He explained his vote by noting that “generally I’m opposed to opposing accessory dwelling units. I don’t have a problem with them on large acre lots.”
The proposed amendments and new zoning district address concerns expressed by the Board of Supervisors regarding an increase in density by allowing accessory dwelling units to be built on properties located within the noise zones.
The Marines Corps Air Station has also spoken against construction projects that result in a density increase in noise zones.
This has been a concern for county officials since at least 2018. In November 2018, the supervisors asked staff to look into a possible amendment to the Zoning Ordinance to create a new zoning district which would prohibit the construction of accessory dwelling units on properties located within the noise zones.
However, officials concluded that such a text amendment may result in Proposition 207 claims. Prop 207 is a 2006 ballot initiative which requires the government to reimburse landowners when regulations result in a decrease of a property’s value. Consequently, the supervisors directed staff not to proceed with making any changes to the Zoning Ordinance at that time.
The discussions continued, and in January 2020, Juan Leal-Rubio, a senior planner for the county, provided information about proposed text changes to include a Suburban Homestead as a new residential zoning district. According to a staff report, he explained that the new zoning district would prohibit the construction of accessory dwelling units on properties located within the noise zones.
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi noted that a property owner could still apply for Suburban Ranch zoning designation and have an accessory dwelling. Leal- Rubio confirmed that was accurate, but that staff would recommend that they apply for a Suburban Homestead.
The supervisors asked the county attorney to look into the legal ramifications moving forward and directed staff to send the item back to the Planning Commission to initiate a text amendment to the Zoning Ordinance. The commission initiated work on a text amendment in February.
The commission’s recommendation will next go to the supervisors.
To read the proposed text amendments and zoning district, go to https://tinyurl.com/y4ttsql7.