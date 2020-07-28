In an effort to encourage creativity and innovation, Yuma staff has proposed adding a Planned Area Development Overlay District to the city’s zoning code.
Staff made its case before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, and the board unanimously agreed to recommend approval of the proposed PAD to the City Council.
According to a staff report, the proposed PAD overlay zoning district would provide more flexibility to “accommodate, encourage and promote developments with innovative design involving residential and nonresidential land uses, which together form an attractive, harmonious unit in the community.”
The proposed district is for large-scale developments and encourages a mix of residential and commercial, for a walkable community, said Alyssa Linville, assistant director of community development.
Where deemed appropriate, the PAD overlay zoning would replace traditional rigid zoning regulations with less-restrictive specifications tailored to the development. For example, Linville noted, reduced setbacks can be exchanged for walking paths. Hence, one PAD may vary considerably from another.
For a residential PAD, a variety of housing options will be encouraged to provide for the diverse needs of the community. Parcel densities within the PAD may be flexible as long as the maximum number of homes does not exceed the maximum number approved by the city’s General Plan, the staff report said.
The development plan will include details such as architectural themes, landscape treatments, densities and other applicable development standards. The plan would then need to be approved by the council.
Linville explained the request for this text amendment came from the state, which wishes to use this type of development for a future project. In drafting this ordinance, staff worked closely with other jurisdictions that currently use the PAD process.
In other action, the commission approved a request by Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Yucca Land Co,, for approval of the final plat for the Desert Sands Subdivision Unit 2. The developer plans to divide the 21 acres into 97 residential lots ranging in size from 5,095 square feet to 14,138 square feet.
The property, currently undeveloped, is at the southwest corner of East 44th Street and South Avenue 7½ E. Yuma annexed the property in 1998 and rezoned it to the Medium Density Single-Family Residential District in 2020.
This subdivision will be developed with frontage along Avenue 7½ E and 44th Street. Yucca Land Co. will develop the area with 97 single-family homes that will meet the land use density requirements of 5 to 12.9 dwelling units per acre.
The developer will be required to install at least one 15-gallon street tree and an irrigation system as well as form a municipal improvement district for the maintenance of required subdivision landscaping.
The city did not receive comments or concerns from the surrounding property owners, nor did any members of the public ask to speak during the hearing.