SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The city lacks the money to finish two soccer fields for public use on the east side of San Luis and will not have the funds until some time after July, the mayor says.
The fields had been slated to open to the public at the city’s Eastside Community Park at 20th Avenue and County 24th Street this winter, Mayor Nieves Riedel said, but are on hold until the city has money to seed the turf and finish installing an outdoor light system to allow for night games.
“There’s no budget for it and there never was. What has been done up to now has stopped. They left the project undone simply because there is no budget to finish it,” said Riedel, who took office in December.
Riedel said the city may be able to set aside needed funds in the budget to open at least one of the fields in the new fiscal year that starts July 1.
She said the council will have a better idea in upcoming budget discussions about how much will be needed for the fields, but she said the city does not now have enough to finish them.
“If we have a little bit of luck and discipline, we could do the first field in the next fiscal year. If we can find money from federal funds or help from the government, it can be done.”
The park occupies 20 acres the city purchased in 2020 from the Comite de Bienestar and is currently developing as a multi-use recreational facility to serve residents on the rapidly growing east side. Also planned at the site is a baseball field and a city fire and police substation to serve the east end.
Damian Noriega, who heads one of the city’s soccer leagues, said completion of the fields is long overdue in a city where two existing soccer fields at Joe Orduno and Eligio Ramirez parks are heavily overused.
“With the two fields that the city has, I don’t know how we would (schedule games in upcoming seasons) if we were to have nearly 100 teams like we have had in past years, and that’s with us now playing two days a week,” said Noriega, president of the San Luis Soccer Association.
The lack of a suitable number of fields means that State 48, a San Luis team that is part of a statewide league, can only play away games, says Juan Carlos Topete, the team’s manager.
“We are competing in a state league and we have represented our community well. We could play as the home team, bringing in teams from Phoenix, but we haven’t been able to do it for lack of fields. It’s sad to say that we can’t host an outside team.”
The problem is not just lacking fields in the city, Topete said, but that heavy use of Joe Orduño and Eligio Ramirez parks for other soccer games and non-soccer events have left the fields in bad condition and unsuitable for the team’s use for even practices.
“First they close (the fields) for four months for seeding and maintenance and then they do events (at Joe Orduño Park) like the Offroad Expo where heavy vehicles come in and make tracks on the field.”
Topete doesn’t foresee the new fields being ready any time soon.
“It’s unforeseeable when they will be ready,” Topete said. “(The city) gives priority to other things, and those of us in athletics are forgotten again. They promised us a lot of things, but they haven’t done anything. They give priority to other sports, but they don’t place importance on what the public asks for.”
Beside money, Riedel said a delay in getting lighting equipment from suppliers has contributed to the holdup on the new fields.
“We could water and prepare the ground so that they could at least practice on the dirt for now, but it won’t serve (for games) without the lights.”
From now on, Riedel said, non-soccer events will not be allowed on the field at Joe Orduno Park, with the only exception being the Fourth of July celebrations, which draws large crowds that can be accommodated in no other location, she said.
Riedel said the city knew it didn’t have money lined up for the soccer fields when it began developing the park site.
“(The project) was begun at election time, (the park site) was used for political campaigns knowing there was not budget, including for the 20 acres for which they are still making payments. They have a mortgage,” said Riedel, who was elected in August 2022.
“When I assumed this post, I knew how the numbers were, but not so much about the many problems there are. The little money there is is not enough to cover the needs that are being proposed.”