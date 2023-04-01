COMPLEJO ESTE (copy) (copy)
Seen here is the site of uncompleted soccer fields planned at the Eastside Community Park in San Luis, Ariz.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The city lacks the money to finish two soccer fields for public use on the east side of San Luis and will not have the funds until some time after July, the mayor says.

The fields had been slated to open to the public at the city’s Eastside Community Park at 20th Avenue and County 24th Street this winter, Mayor Nieves Riedel said, but are on hold until the city has money to seed the turf and finish installing an outdoor light system to allow for night games.

