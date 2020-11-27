In the interest of supporting local business, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors awarded a purchase contract for sheriff’s trucks to the second-lowest bidder.
The purchase of 18 brand-new Ford F150 trucks was on the consent agenda for the Nov. 16 meeting, however, Chairman Tony Reyes pulled the item for separate discussion.
On Oct. 15, the county issued a request for proposal for 18 2021 Ford F150 4x4 with 2.7 twin turbocharged gasoline engine trucks for the Sheriff’s Office and received three three bids: SanTan Ford for $599,189; Alexander Ford for $618,792; and Chapman Ford for $657,911. After the evaluation process, staff recommended the award go to SanTan Ford, the lowest bidder.
Reyes noted that with the struggles that local businesses are experiencing, “I kind of felt sending $600,000 out of the county for a $18,000 difference didn’t make that much sense .. (and it) is not really supportive of the local economy.”
He asked staff whether the county could legally go with the second-lowest bidder, the local Ford dealership.
“I’m not sure for $18,000 I’m willing to send $600,000 to Phoenix,” Reyes reiterated, asking Sheriff Leon Wilmot for his thoughts on the matter.
“My sentiments exactly. Our responsibility is to bring you the numbers,” Wilmot said. “As I understand it, it has been done before.”
Supervisor Russell McCloud agreed, noting, “For a purchase that large, that $18,000 will more than come back to the county in sales tax. Wouldn’t that end up being the lowest bid anyway if we’re going to receive those monies?”
Staff responded that the county has procurement policies in place that allow the county to go with the second highest bidder in support of local business.
“It has always been our preference to go local,” Wilmot added.
The board unanimously voted to award the purchase contract to Yuma-based Alexander Ford for $618,792.
Another item pulled from the consent agenda for discussion was a resolution establishing a “no parking area” on Plaza del Oro Street between Del Verde Street and the North Frontage Road in the Foothills.
McCloud asked Supervisor Darren Simmons for clarification on the request. “I’m curious as to why,” he said.
Simmons responded that he has received several calls from concerned citizens because people are parking right up to North Frontage Road, causing visibility problems and narrowed accessibility. He explained that a no-parking zone would create a buffer zone.
“That would make some sense,” McCloud said.
A staff report explained that the Department of Engineering received a citizen’s concern regarding the excessive parking along Plaza Del Oro Street, which is creating visibility problems for motorists. The vehicles parking along Plaza Del Oro Street are going to a medical office building located directly west of the street.
“There appears to be sufficient parking on-site for the business, however, for convenience it appears that the patrons use the street for parking,” the report stated.
In addition, the department was concerned with vehicles parked on the sidewalk due to the narrow width of the road. Plaza Del Oro Street is a 36-foot wide road with existing sidewalks, roll curb and gutter. The roadway provides access to the Mesa del Sol subdivision to the north from the North Frontage Road.
The report notes that staff analyzed the road and due to the narrow roadway and the mentioned concerns, staff recommended restricting parking along this section of road.
Staff also recommended relocating the stop bar at the North Frontage Road to improve the driver’s line of sight and painting the existing roll curb red to indicate the “no parking” section.
In addition, warning signs and improvements will be installed to reflect the new “no parking” zone.