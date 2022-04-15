The Quechan Tribe is leading a walking and running event in opposition to gold mining activities the tribe says would harm federal land in eastern Imperial County of cultural and spiritual value to the tribe.
The Kwanamii Spirit Run is slated to begin at 7 a.m. April 16 at Indian Pass and concludes at the Quechan Community Center, and organizers are inviting the public take part in the trek that a year ago brought together more than 100 tribal members as participants.
Faron Owl, a tribal member and organizer of the event, said the run is aimed at stopping Imperial Gold from mining for gold and other minerals around Indian Pass, an ancient trail that extends through the Imperial Valley near Yuma to the Chocolate Mountains.
He and other organizers fear mining activities on sacred lands along the pass would cause significant environmental damage. The pass contains geoglyphs, prayer circles carved into the earth and other sites sacred by the Quechans, and is also home to spiritually significant wildlife.
"We, as tribal members, need to protect Indian Pass for future explorations," organizers said in a flier promoting the event. "Our elders have told us that Indian Pass is home to our ancestors. Our Indian Pass is a sacred place where we reaffirm our relationship to our relatives, spiritual beings and to the land that is the source of our power."
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management said Imperial Gold in October submitted an amended proposal withdrawing its original request to the BLM for a permit to do exploratory drilling in the Indian Pass area.
Nonetheless, Imperial Gold, a U.S. subsidiary of the Canadian mining company KORE Mining, says it continues to seek sites within Imperial County for a mining projects it says would create hundreds of jobs and bring in more than a billion dollars to the county. It says it would mine gold, sand and gravel under strict environmental standards, then return the site to its natural state.
"Imperial Gold continues to work closely with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) on exploration permits for our claims in Southeastern Imperial County," Leduc said in his statement. "To be clear, these are merely exploration plans and not plans for active mining operation as there is a formal process.
"Our exploration plans themselves are also still being developed. We have submitted an exploration plan of operations for two areas on the western part of our land package, and will also be submitting an additional exploration plan of operations for the Indian Pass road area that incorporates recent changes to our mineral claims made by the BLM. This is an ongoing and developing process and any definitive characterization of how, when and where we will fully explore the claim is premature.
"What is important to know is that any exploration activity on these claims will be subject to extensive environmental, scientific and archeological studies before it is approved by the oversight agencies. Imperial Gold fully understands that no plans for exploration or mining may proceed unless any potential impacts can be mitigated."
Imperial Gold may have withdrawn its request to do exploratory drilling in Indian Pass for now, but Owl predicted that someone will try to mine sacred lands there or elsewhere in Imperial County sooner or later.
"For now, it's like a victory, but we know they can apply (for a permit) next month or next year, or wait until a new administration is in office," Owl said.
People needing transportation to the start of site of the Kwanamii Spirit Run should meet at 6 a.m. April 16 at the Quechan Community Center, 604 Picacho Road.
Following the event, lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. at the community center.
The event is supported by the Quechan Tribal Council, Ah-Mut Pipa, Foundation, Xam She Va Tay Leadership Council, Preservation of Kwatsaan Ways and Xanapuk.