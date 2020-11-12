Rabies license fees for dogs in Yuma County will soon increase. The Board of Supervisors approved the new fees effective Jan. 1.
The fees are part of an agreement between the Yuma County Public Health Services District and the Humane Society of Yuma.
Health District Director Diana Gomez said that the fees are a way to “promote responsible pet ownership.” She described the increase as “minimal” and noted that the district revisits the agreement and fees every year. The last time the county changed any of the fees was in 2018.
The one-year rabies control licensing fee for an altered (spayed or neutered) dog 3 months or older increased by $2 to $15. The county also added a two-year option for $26 and a three-year option for $37.
For an unaltered dog 3 months or older, the one-year rabies control licensing fee went from $25 to $30 with a two-year option for $55 and a three-year option for $75.
“Yuma County is one of the cheapest in the state,” HSOY Director Annette Lagunas said, noting that some counties charge upward of $75 per year per pet.
The kenneling (boarding) fee also went up from $10 to $12 per day. This fee is paid by owners reclaiming their pets. Yuma County has not had a boarding fee increase in “many, many, many years,” Lagunas said.
The animal impound fee for a first offense increased from $25 to $30; the second offense from $50 to $55; and the third offense from $100 to $105.
The fees for duplicate licenses stayed the same at $8 for an altered dog and $12 for an unaltered dog. A visitor license also remained the same at $6, as did the 30-day license extension fee after a license expires for $4 a month, with a $36 maximum, in addition to the applicable license fee.
Chairman Tony Reyes asked about the kennel permit, which is unchanged at $75, and Lagunas explained that although it’s on the books, it’s not really used in Yuma County. This permit is for pet owners who have more than six dogs on their property, usually breeders.
Supervisors Lynne Pancrazi asked if the permit is to prevent people from hoarding. “Potentially, yes,” Lagunas said. “It allows our animal control officers a little bit of enforcement ability, to be able to say this is against our ordinances and you will have to comply, hopefully catching it before a hoarding situation.”
The supervisors held a hearing to receive comments from the public, but no members of the public asked to speak at the hearing.
In other action, the supervisors appointed a non-county employee, Jerry Cook, as a hearing officer for Animal Control, Zoning and Floodplain violations. The two-year term is effective through June 30, 2022.
The county pays non-county employee appointees for their professional service at a rate of $75 per hour, with each individual time period rounded up to the quarter hour. The hearing officer’s time is compensated for orientation sessions; case file review with the Flood Control District, Department of Development Services, or with the Health District; hearings; other time as requested by the flood control manager, director of development services or by the director of public health; and travel time and time for approved training that is scheduled and paid for, including per diem, by the Flood Control District, Department of Development Services or by the Health District.