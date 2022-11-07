by cesar neyoy
SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Ralph Velez, former San Luis city administrator, is returning to that position on an acting basis while the city recruits applicants to fill it permanently
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
by cesar neyoy
SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Ralph Velez, former San Luis city administrator, is returning to that position on an acting basis while the city recruits applicants to fill it permanently
The San Luis City Council recently appointed Velez to replace Louie Galaviz, who himself had been in the position on an interim basis. Galaviz has left to become city administrator in Somerton.
San Luis has been without a permanent city administrator for more than a year since the firing of Tadeo De La Hoya. Galaviz, then the city’s parks and recreation director, was named interim administrator in September 2021.
Velez served as city administrator from 2009 until his retirement in 2014. He continued to serve as a consultant to De La Hoya, who succeeded him.
“I return to San Luis very happy and ready to perform the function of city administrator,” Velez said in a statement. “The responsibilities are challenging but at the same time rewarding. I have so much love for this community, so I am excited to come back to serve its residents.
“Right now my priority is continue on with the projects of the past administration, among them acquisition of funds for the expansion of Cesar Chavez Boulevard and (proceeding) with the expansion of the wastewater treatment plant on the west side of the city.
Council members Luis Cabrera, Gloria Torres and Jose Ponce placed Velez’s name on the agenda for the council’s Oct. 27 meeting for a vote on whether to name him to the intermin post.
Ponce said he didn’t want to see the position left vacant while the city is recruiting applicants to fill it permanently.
“Personally, I don’t think it’s good for the position to be left open, even if only for less than a couple of months. As far as I’m concerned, someone should always be in charge of the administration.”
Ponce said Velez already has vast experienced and said the city ideally would retain him for at least a year to allow the person ultimately hire as permanent administrator is settled in the position.
Velez’s appointment comes just weeks before Mayor-elect Nieves Riedel and three newly elected council members are slated to take office.
Riedel said the council made the right decision in naming Velez acting administrator.
“Mr. Velez has all the experience he needs as administrator. I don’t have any problem with him staying (in the interim position) as long as it’s needed, nor with him applying for the position. I believe he is enough of a professional to know that he will be working under a new mayor and council.”
His appointment took effect immediately following the council’s vote.
“I am very happy to return to this community and go back to working with the staff I have known and worked with for many years,” Velez said. “I’m also excited about working with new membors who have joined the team.”
Sunny. High near 80F. Winds light and variable.
Mainly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
A mainly sunny sky. High around 80F. E winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.