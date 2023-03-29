I received an email titled, “Do You Have the Same Personality as Your Dog?”
The accompanying article was headlined, “The Perfect Match: You and Your Dog Probably Have the Same Personality.”
Um, I don’t think so.
Our dog, Mojo, an Australian Shepherd/Chow mix, is an absolutely incredible creature. A rescue dog, we are so blessed to have made him a part of our family. No, seriously, he’s plain amazing.
Let’s start with his patience. Or I should say, he has the patience of a saint, living with three cats, all of which regard him as their protector, one of which, Archie, thinks Mojo is his best bud, and the youngest, Andi, who absolutely adores him because Mojo was first to meet her, allowing Andi to play with his nose.
He’s also s-o-o-o-o-o smart, and disciplined, unless of course we’re camping in the desert and he spots a rabbit. Then it’s game on.
So, in the comparative analysis, I’m not any of that. In the case of Mojo and me, it’s more like, “opposites attract.”
