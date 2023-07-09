SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The Regional Center for Border Health’s College of Health Careers will soon offer morning classes for students who want to earn their GED high school-equivalency certificates.
The summer-through-fall classes are slated to begin July 18 and continue six sweeks at the RCBH San Luis Medical Mall, 151 S. Oak Ave., with registration fees reduced for those students who are participants in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
“We regularly have GED classes in the evenings, but now we are going to offer them in the morning,” said Lorena Delgadillo, campus administrator of the College of Health Careers. “We think this is a good opportunity for people who are unemployed or who have flexible schedules.”
Delgadillo said the GED classes normally cost $540 per student, but that the college will offer discounts of up to 50% for those who receive food coupons through the supplemental nutrition program.
Other benefits the program offers to GED students who qualify based on income are financial assistance of up to $500 to pay for auto or bicycle repair, up to $300 for child care, up to $300 for help with utility payments, up to $800 for purchase of a cellphone and $100 for gas or public transportation.
RCBH is a Somerton-based nonprofit health care provider that also recruits and trains students for health care careers in Yuma County. It opened the San Luis Medical Mall in late 2021 to expand health care services in San Luis and south county.
RCBH began offering GED classes to help students who want to resume their educations to be able to pursue careers in health care or other fields. Students need a high school diploma or GED certificate to attend most of the professional training programs offered by the College of Health Careers.
The morning classes, to be taught in English and Spanish, will be offered Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the San Luis Medical Mall.
“We are here to support and help the families of our communities so they can have any opportunities to achieve their professional goals and have a better quality of life,” said Amanda Aguirre, president and chief executive officer of RCBH. “Because, as I always tell the students, if you don’t succeed, we don’t succeed.”
For more information about the morning GED classes, people can call the College of Health Careers at 928-315-7600.