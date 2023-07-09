GED CLASES (copy)

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The Regional Center for Border Health’s College of Health Careers will soon offer morning classes for students who want to earn their GED high school-equivalency certificates.

The summer-through-fall classes are slated to begin July 18 and continue six sweeks at the RCBH San Luis Medical Mall, 151 S. Oak Ave., with registration fees reduced for those students who are participants in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

