SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A San Luis resident who began circulating petitions in March to recall three of the city’s school board members ended up dropping his effort to oust them from office.
Gary Snyder on Thursday notified the Yuma County School Superintendent’s Office he was suspending his petition drive against Guillermina Fuentes, Gloria Torres and Rosa Varela, members of the Gadsden Elementary School District.
His notice came in an e-mail just days before Monday’s deadline to submit the petitions to the superintendent’s office to force the three incumbents to defend their board seats in a special election. The board oversees a district that covers San Luis and the neighboring community of Gadsden.
“I have decided to withdraw the recall packets and let the legal system take its course of action towards the board members,” Snyder said in the e-mail he shared with news media He predicted in the same message that the incumbents “will soon be legally removed and therefore save the taxpayers and school district money” otherwise spent on the election.
Fuentes is being prosecuted by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office for alleged “ballot abuse” – collecting voted or unvoted early ballots from voters in the August primary election in San Luis. If convicted of the felony charge, Fuentes would be forced to step down from the board, apart from any jail sentence or fine she might face.
But Torres and Varela are not charged with any crimes, and the AG’s office declined to confirm or deny the existence of any investigation taking place in San Luis.
Snyder said he suspended the recall drive in part to prevents acts of intimidation or reprisals against those who signed the petitions.
Fuentes said the real reason is he couldn’t collected the legally required number of signatures from registered voters in the city.
“I was always confident that the people weren’t going to sign,” she said. “We are people in the community who have been tested, and I am sure he saw that he couldn’t get enough signatures.
“What concerns me is that so much negative campaigning continues to affect the participation of voters and the community” in local campaigns and election, she added.
Torres also is targeted by Snyder in a separate recall drive to remove her from the seat she simultaneously holds on the San Luis City Council. She said she was pleased by his decision to drop the effort against the school board members.
“Like I’ve said before, there are (regular) elections in which (opponents) can run against us, if they don’t like the job we’re doing,” Torres said. “Being on various governing boards, I have a lot of work on my hands, and (dropping the recall) helps me concentrate on (those responsibilities).”
Varela could not reached immediately for comment.
Snyder ran unsuccessfully as a write-in campaign for a city council seat in the August primary election. In November, he appeared on the ballot in a three-way race for two seats on the Gadsden school board, but lost to Varela and Tadeo De La Hoya.
In starting the recall against the school board members, Snyder cited as reasons not only Fuentes’ legal problems, but his objections to the severance package the board gave former Superintendent Raymond Aguilera, to annual retreats taken by the board to Coronado Island, and to the board’s decision to name Lizette Esparza, Fuentes’ daughter, to serve as interim superintendent. Fuentes declared a conflict of interest and refrained from taking part in the vote to name Esparza acting superintendent.
It was the first of three recalls launched by Snyder against elected officials this year. He also took out petitions to recall in Yuma County Supervisor Tony Reyes, whose district includes San Luis, and to recall Torres and Jose Ponce from the city council.
In May, Snyder said he was suspending the recall effort against Reyes so he could concentrate on the other petition drives. That leaves only the recall effort targeting the council members.