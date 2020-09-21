Concerned by election misinformation and partisan rhetoric, Yuma County Recorder Robyn Stallworth-Pouquette wants local voters to know that the election process in Yuma County, including early voting, is “very secure and safe.”
Stallworth-Pouquette noted that a lot of misinformation has been spreading online regarding the safety and security of elections. Many citizens are concerned their right to vote will be infringed upon by “foreign influences, mismanaged bureaucracies or bad actors.” She’s afraid that, ultimately, misinformation could lead to reduced voter confidence.
“I don’t believe that that’s fair to our democracy or fair to our voters. I don’t think it’s responsible of candidates or organizations to share misleading information or minimize the security mechanism we have in place and I don’t want voters to be discouraged by that,” Stallworth-Pouquette told the Yuma Sun.
Misinformation about early voting worries her because 91% of ballots in this year’s primary election in Yuma County came from early voting. “I understand voters are having an influx of information either on the phone, through the news, in the mail,” Stallworth-Pouquette said.
“I feel strongly that the misinformation is the threat that our election system has experienced in the last few election cycles, and I think voters are worried about that, and I don’t want that to translate into discouraging voter participation,” she added.
Stallworth-Pouquette acknowledged that it might be difficult to “navigate” through the overwhelming messages and identify factual information. Consequently, the county’s Voter and Election Services are proactively addressing community concerns.
“In Yuma County, we feel it is safe to vote early and we feel that our procedures take into account any concern that a voter or prospective voter may have,” Stallworth-Pouquette said.
Following the primary election, the county experienced a 25% increase in returned early ballots over the 2018 primary. This brought up some concerns in regards to the U.S. Postal Service, and election officials worked with the agency to resolve the issues.
“We have been able to dissect where the problem occurred, how to remedy the problem for the benefit of the voter, and I believe we’ve had tremendous success with that,” Stallworth-Pouquette said, noting that the issues were tracked “almost down to the carrier and the area and we were able to get those voters accommodated.”
She added: “What we’ve experienced here is very different from the rhetoric we hear … I truly believe in Yuma County we have bad minimal issues, and the issues we have had have been resolved.”
KNOW THE FACTS AND PLAN AHEAD
The first step to combating misinformation is to know the facts. Stallworth-Pouquette encourages concerned voters to research the “voluminous inventory of procedures and policies that we have to comply with on an everyday basis to make sure voting is safe and secure across Arizona.”
The state’s “multilayered” approach, which includes a lot of audits, ensures “one vote, one voter, accurate, tabulated,” she said.
She also encourages voters to plan ahead by checking the status of their registration and ballot. “We’re encouraging people to make sure they know their registration has been updated, whether or not they’re receiving an early ballot, and plan on how they will return that early ballot.”
Voters who plan to mail in their ballot must do so 7-10 days before the election. If they feel uncomfortable with using the Postal Service, Voter Services purchased four new secured early ballot drop boxes and will be getting additional drop boxes from the Arizona Secretary of State.
The drop boxes are monitored and audited each day and ballots go directly to the Recorder’s Office without being handled by the Post Office, Stallworth-Pouquette said.
The drop boxes are a result of the increase in returned early ballots earlier this year. Voter Services recognized the need to provide more opportunities across the county for voters to return early ballots directly to the Recorder’s Office.
Checking on their registration and ballot status is important because people move and/or have changes in living situations. “It’s very interesting, working in this field over the last several years, every voter has a different scenario. Some voters in Yuma County are not in Yuma County when we mail out ballots and we have to arrange for temporary mail addresses. Some voters do not have a physical mailbox in front of their house,” Stallworth-Pouquette explained.
She invites voters to reach her office with questions or for voting assistance. “Some are concerned about COVID, concerned about security, and we really want to make sure that they know how to reach us as an election administrator, that they know how to make sure that their vote counts, and we can give them the resources to address their unique situations,” she said.
She also invites voters who are concerned with the information they’re getting to research the facts and/or reach out for accurate information.
“We’re taking security very, very seriously. And to me, I've done this job for quite some time and I have learned that misinformation is as important as other security concerns,” Stallworth-Pouquette said.
For more information or voting resources, call Voter Services at 928-373-6034 or go to https://www.arizona.vote/. The website will direct voters to the pertinent county.
For more information about election deadlines and requirements, visit the Yuma County Election Services website: https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/election-services.
At the end of month, Yuma County will unveil a “cleaned up” webpage that will have all the pertinent voting information in one place.
“It’s kind of overwhelming how much information there is. We want to make sure they have the right information relative to them,” Stallworth-Pouquette said.
For nonpartisan candidate and election information, visit www.AZCleanElections.gov.
BREAKOUT BOX
THE FACTS:
The last day to register to vote for the general election is Monday, Oct. 5 (Arizona Revised Statutes 16-120(A)).
Every registered voter is able to vote early in person or by early ballot (ARS 16-541).
Early voting cannot begin until 27 days prior to Election Day (ARS 16-542(D)).
Early ballots are safe and secure (ARS 16-548(A), 550(A), 1002, 1003, 1005).
Knowingly voting twice in an election is a felony crime in Arizona (ARS 16-1016).
Source: Yuma County