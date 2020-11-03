The Yuma County Recorder’s Office and Election Services spent Monday gearing up for today’s general election.
Recorder Robyn Stallworth-Poquette appeared before the Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday to share an update on election activities. Chairman Tony Reyes joked that it would be the most important presentation. “No pressure at all,” he quipped.
Stallworth-Poquette said she was “really excited about the election being over soon.”
In Yuma County, 103,273 voters registered for this election. As of Sunday, about 47,000 early ballots had been returned. The actual number of ballots received is a bit higher because some voters returned older ballots, some of them from the primary election. The voters have been contacted to let them know.
As of Friday night, 5,382 voters had cast their ballots with early in-person voting. On Monday, the county accommodated emergency voting for those voters who have experienced an unforeseen circumstance and would be unable to vote on Tuesday.
A total of 50,691 ballots had been tabulated, with 960 processed Monday morning. Staff was caught up Monday morning.
“That’s probably the first time in 4 to 6 years that we’ve been able to keep up with what we’re getting,” Stallworth-Poquette said.
The overall turnout rate as of early Monday was about 50%, with the early ballot return rate at about 64%, with more than 21,000, or 45%, of early ballots returned by mail and more than 26,000, or 55%, returned by drop boxes.
“We’ve adapted to operating as a postal service. I think it’s gone great. I do think we’ve been able to keep up with it and take into account any voter concerns about mailing,” Stallworth-Poquette said, adding that if a mailed ballot is not received by 7 p.m. Tuesday, it won’t be counted.
The Recorder’s Office has retrieved a handful of ballots from other states in the drop boxes. “We’ve done the best we can to get those to the other states as quickly as we can,” Stallworth-Poquette said. “So we want to tell voters to please not place those ballots in our drop boxes because they won’t make it to their home states in time.” Reyes said that some people might think their ballots will be routed to the correct location, “which is not at all true.”
Voters have been consistently calling to ask about the status of their ballots and whether or not it’s been counted. While the county has been able to verify whether they have their ballot, voters can also verify the information for themselves by going online to the website my.arizona.vote.
Recorder-Election Services has also been using a van purchased with a $180,765 grant from the Center for Civic and Tech Life awarded for expenditures related to the general election. It has been used to make sure that voters who are hospitalized or sick get their ballots.
“It is fantastic. It is loaded down with equipment,” Stallworth-Poquette noted. “It’s been a great tool for us.”
On Monday, staff delivered equipment and set up the space for poll workers at the voting centers. They also conducted ballot box audits after rolling out the equipment.
COVID-19 preparations and safety precautions have been a priority, Stallworth-Poquette said. Face coverings are required inside the vote centers. Masks are available inside if a voter doesn’t have one.
Social distancing is being aided by floor decals and signs. There are hand sanitizing stations, and poll workers have been provided with face shields, masks, gloves and cleaning supplies. Plexiglass barriers have been installed, and a regular cleaning schedule is in place.
Reyes asked whether they were prepared to deal with someone who may not want to wear a mask. Stallworth-Poquette noted that those unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition have been accommodated at 197 S. Main St. in the last few weeks.
“I would encourage those appearing at the vote center to consider the health and safety of the vote center poll workers,” she said.
Voters can cast their ballots at any vote center location and are not bound by precincts. For example, if they happen to be in San Luis and don’t have time to get back to Yuma, they can go to the nearest vote center in San Luis.
The following vote centers are open today 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Center, 300 S. 13th Ave.
- Yuma Catholic High School, 2100 W. 28th St.
- Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.
- Community Christian Church, 6480 E. Highway 95.
- Yuma Readiness and Community Center, 6550 E. 24th St.
- St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 111545 E. 40th St.
- AWC Learning Center, 28851 County 12th St., Wellton.
- Somerton Library, 240 Canal St..
- Somerton City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
- Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, 1015 N. Main St., San Luis.
- San Luis Library, 1075 N. 6th Ave.
The wait times for all vote centers will be logged on the Yuma County’s social media pages at about every hour.