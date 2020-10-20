With two weeks to go before the Nov. 3 general election, the Yuma County Recorder’s Office has never before experienced such extensive early and in-person voting as it has this election cycle.
“We are getting a great response from voters,” said Recorder Robyn Stallworth-Pouquette during an update to the Board of Supervisors on Monday.
“I have not seen an election when we’ve had this many ballots in the office received so quickly,” she noted. “That’s phenomenal for us.”
As of early Monday, the Recorder’s Office had received just under 20,000 ballots, with 11,352 of them received through drop boxes. Close to 72,000 early ballots were sent out.
The drop boxes receiving the most ballots have been the one outside the Recorder’s Office at 197 S. Main St. as well as the one at the Foothills Library.
“I expected our drop boxes would be received very well from the voters. I was not expecting the numbers that we’ve gotten there so far,” she said.
Over a five-day period, voters have dropped off almost 5,500 in the box outside the Recorder’s Office, 2,700 ballots in the Foothills Library box, 1,050 at the Main Library, right under 500 in the South County box and just under 200 in Wellton.
In previous elections, every drop box, with the exception of the main office, received less than 1,000 ballots over the entire election.
In addition, early in-person voting at the facility adjoining the main office has been quite active, with more than 1,600 voters casting their ballots in the converted space. The wait time has never been more than 3-5 minutes. If wait times start going over 15 minutes, the county will start logging the wait times on social media.
Stallworth-Pouquette noted that she expected her office to get busy this coming weekend and next, but not starting this early. Compared to past presidential elections, early voting during this year’s election is, so far, up by more than 50% across the board. In-person voting is about 25% above what Stallworth-Pouquette has previously seen.
The last week of early voting in 2016 had an average of 900 voters a day. “Right now it’s about 200 a day. It’s a lot for us, but we’re very excited that we have the space and it’s set up in a really functional way so that people are in and out without having to linger or stand in line.”
Stallworth-Pouquette explained that the expanded voter space can accommodate up to 24 voting booths in compliance with CDC guidelines, including social distancing. Early voting will be available through Oct. 30.
ASKING FOR PATIENCE
The Recorder’s Office is asking voters to be patient as they look to determine whether their ballots have been received on the website Arizona.Vote. A lot of voters are doing so within a day or two of dropping them off, but the Recorder’s Office encourages them to wait 5-7 days before checking on the status of their ballot.
Staff members process the ballots one at time while they answer the phone and help people who come in to vote. They have been able to process 7,000 of the 20,000 ballots received in the last five days.
“We are working through the challenge and are trying to accommodate everybody that calls,” Stallworth-Pouquette said.
Once a ballot is processed, the system will mark it as “accepted,” unless there is a problem with the ballot. In that case, it will be marked “received” and a letter will be mailed and a phone call is made to the voter to try to resolve the issue. Only less than 50 ballots have had an issue, such as not being signed or the signature on file doesn’t match the voter’s ballot.
“That’s great news. It also emphasizes how much of an effort is going to make sure every voter has a chance to vote,” Chairman Tony Reyes said.
The status of a ballot can be checked at Arizona.Vote. For information specific to Yuma County vote centers or on how to contact the office, go to YumaCountyVotes.com.
TABULATION STARTS WEDNESDAY
Thus far, just under 7,000 ballots have been transferred over to the Elections Office. The Early Voting Board will start opening and processing the early ballots on Tuesday. They can usually get through between 4,000 to 5,000 ballots a day.
Board members were supposed to start the process later in the week but will come in early based on the volume received so far.
Then the Tabulation Board will start tabulating ballots on Wednesday. “That’s important because the early board is not tabulating. They’re simply opening and separating ballots, making sure that it’s only one ballot being counted out of the package and making sure that the ballot style the person voted is applicable to the district that they currently live in,” Stallworth-Pouquette said.
“It’s a fast process, but it also makes sure that your vote remains confidential,” she added.
No one sees the results during the tabulation. The results won’t be released out of the election management system until 8 p.m. on election night.
Election and Voter Services staff will be working even during the next two weekends. The Recorder’s Office hired 16 temporary workers this election cycle, compared to two extra workers in 2016.
Stallworth-Pouquette still needs to fill about five positions that became available after poll workers withdrew last week, but she has an ample number of applications to choose from. The challenge is balancing an equal number of Republicans and Democrats, she noted.
The difficult part is that only certified staff can verify signatures, and only a limited number of temporary staff went through the training, Stallworth-Pouquette added.
‘MOVING’ REGISTRATION DEADLINE CAUSES CHALLENGES
The Recorder’s Office has been dealing with a “moving” deadline due to court rulings, but it has worked through the challenges.
Stallworth-Pouquette explained how the moving deadline extension “significantly” impacted the process: “Once you have registrations coming in that need to be processed and linked to an individual and you have early ballots coming in at the same time, there’s a lot of cross-data comparison to make sure the voter hasn’t registered or voted in another county because early voting had already started.”
Some people registered once and when they didn’t see it immediately on the website, they re-registered several times, some four to five times. “It bogged us down a little bit,” Stallworth-Pouquette noted.
Her office is working on finishing up those registrations and still has several hundred to work through the next couple days, otherwise, she said, “we would have just been working on the ballots coming in.”
Anyone who registered before midnight Oct. 15 can vote in the election. Registered voters can request that an early ballot be mailed to them through Friday, Oct. 23, and can vote in person through next Friday, Oct. 30.
“The volume has taken us for a ride,” Stallworth-Pouquette quipped in conclusion.
Reyes complimented Stallworth-Pouquette on her handling of the election so far. “No matter all the noise and the distractions, you seem to be running a very well oiled machinery,” he said.
BREAKOUT BOX
BALLOT CAM GOES LIVE ON WEDNESDAY
Anyone with an internet connection can view the election process live during the upcoming general election to be held on Nov. 3. Yuma County will activate a live video feed of the ballot counting center at the Yuma County Elections Department.
The counting center is expected to begin tabulating early ballots on Wednesday. County elections officers will activate the webcam and link inside the counting center at 7 a.m. It will be viewable through a link located at www.yumacountyaz.gov/ballotcam.
An Arizona statute, passed in 2008, requires counties to provide a live video feed of the custody of ballots located in a tabulation room in the counting center. According to state law, recordings from within all counting centers must be retained as a public record.