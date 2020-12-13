The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will consider text amendments to the city code related to nonprofit medical marijuana dispensaries and recreational marijuana establishments.
This proposed text amendment will allow recreational marijuana establishments to collocate with nonprofit medical marijuana dispensaries in a single location, within the same building.
On Nov. 3, Arizona voters approved Proposition 207, called the Smart and Safe Act, which legalizes the use of marijuana by adults 21 years of age and older. Additionally, the act provides specific definitions related to recreational marijuana, its use and regulation.
A staff report states that the goal for Yuma is to “protect sensitive uses from possible future impacts of marijuana facilities.” Staff noted that this can be accomplished by requiring buffers of 1,000 feet from schools, daycares, churches and other places of worship, residential zones, parks, libraries and community centers as well as 5,280 feet from any other marijuana facility, regardless if these uses are located in the city or the county.
Recommended changes include allowing marijuana facilities by right, without requiring a conditional use permit, in General Commercial and Light Industrial zoning districts; requiring the facilities to be located on heavily traveled roadways; requiring dispensing and growing to be grouped together on the same site; and limiting the hours of operation.
The city wants to leave the actual operation of the use, such as who can open a facility, how it must be run, reporting requirements, etc., up to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
In another case, the commission will consider a request by Vianey Vega, on behalf of the Arizona Housing Development Corporation, for approval of a preliminary plat for the AHDC Magnolia Avenue Phase Two Subdivision. Plans call for dividing the 40,650-square-feet subdivision into six residential lots, ranging in size from 5,649 square feet to 9,899 square feet.
The property is located at the northeast corner of Magnolia Avenue and 5th Street, Yuma, AZ.
To view the complete agenda, go to https://www.yumaaz.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=2142.
The meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers. Due to COVID-19, the chambers have limited public access. The use of face coverings are required when CDC social distancing guidelines cannot be achieved.
Citizens wishing to make public comment regarding any item listed on the agenda are strongly encouraged to provide their comments by email to address planning@yumaaz.gov no later than 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
Comments received timely will be entered into the permanent record of the referenced agenda item to be considered by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Members of the public who feel more comfortable watching remotely may view the meeting live on City Channels 72 or 73 and streamed live on the city website: www.yumaaz.gov.
In addition, a recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.