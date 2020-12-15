Recreational marijuana and pension bonds are on the agenda for the Yuma City Council Wednesday meeting.
An ordinance adding recreational marijuana to the city code is up for adoption. Recreational marijuana will be legally available for consumption in Yuma, but not for testing, if the ordinance is adopted. The council previously changed the original proposal to prohibit testing facilities within the city limits.
On Nov. 3, a majority of voters in Arizona approved Proposition 207, called the “Smart and Safe Arizona Act,” legalizing adult recreational marijuana in the state. Prop 207 establishes a mechanism to open retail recreational marijuana outlets known as “marijuana establishments” and an ability to operate marijuana testing facilities in certain situations.
Three agenda items address the city’s public safety pension plans. Due to the current low interest rates, the council wishes to issue bonds to pay off the debt the city owes to the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System for police and fire employee pensions mandated by the state and use a portion for a contingency fund to deal with future pension costs.
The council on Wednesday will consider an ordinance that authorizes the issuance of bonds to pay off its debt to the public safety pensions; adopting a Contingency Reserve Funds Policy relating to the Police and Fire, Tier 1 and Tier 2 pension reserve funding; and amend the Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Budget to authorize a transfer of funds.
The council will also consider approving a vision statement and five strategic outcomes developed by the council as well as the One Arizona Opioid Settlement Memorandum of Understanding between Arizona and the counties, cities and towns, establishing the terms upon which a potential settlement of the ongoing litigation against the opioid industry may be structured.
A resolution calls for approval of two development agreements with Pasque Partners relating to the Olberg and Stinnet Ranch properties and the Martin Property. The Olberg Property comprises 155 acres at the southwest corner of Avenue B and 32nd Street and the development of the Stinnet Ranch Property, comprising 30 acres located east of Avenue B and south of 32nd Street.
The meeting will also include recognition of the Governor’s Art Award for Outstanding Organization.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/yyg9rk96.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m., will be open with limited public access in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. The meeting can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom.
Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, residents will need to go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.