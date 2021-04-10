As participants in the Relay for Life like to say, “cancer never sleeps.”
So neither do they – not even when the pandemic causes disruptions in their campaign.
Typically in April, the annual Relay for Life of Yuma County event brings together area residents at Desert Sun Stadium to circle a track in a marathon walk meant as a show of support for those fighting the disease.
A year ago the event had to be suspended as COVID-19 cases mounted in Yuma County. It will resume on April 17, though this year it will be modified as a drive-through event at Arizona Western College to protect the public from the coronavirus.
Beginning at 7 p.m., motorists can treat themselves to a display of luminarias that have been set up in the P1 parking lot and lit in honor of those who lost their lives to cancer, those battling it now or those who have overcome it.
The P1 parking lot is located in front of the 3C Building on the Yuma campus, and the public can reach it from 24th Street. The luminarias will be lined up along a circular course that visitors will follow around in their vehicles.
Relay for Life organizers have been selling the luminarias to area residents who want to honor loved ones with cancer. The luminarias cost $10 each, and proceeds help pay for services throughout the year to cancers victims and their families in the area, as well go for research into cures for cancer.
There’s still time before the April 17 event for residents who have friends or family members they want honored with luminarias along the route. Luminarias can be purchased by visiting the campaign’s website, relayforlife.org//yumacounty or by sending an e-mail to relayforlifeofyuma@gmail.com.
Those who take the drive-through parking lot will also have the option of stopping at a booth where they can videotape a message about why they are taking part in the Relay for Life campaign.
“Everyone has a personal connection (with cancer) and we just want to record that,” said Amber Thornton, one of two co-chairs for this year’s Relay event.
The videos will be posted to social media and will also be used to keep health care for cancer patients and cancer prevention at the forefront of issues in state legislatures and Congress, Thornton said.
The drive-through is slated to take place for two hours, she said, although it could be extended, depending on how many motorists show up.
“It’s a little bit different this year, but our goal is still to celebrate (those who have overcome cancer) and to fight back” against the disease, said Thornton, who is splitting co-chair duties this year with Melissa Norred.
People driving through the course will also have the chance to make cash donations from their car window to volunteers collecting for Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society.
Independently of the drive-through, Relay for Life teams representing businesses, nonprofit organizations and other groups in Yuma County have been staging fund-raising activities for the fight against cancer, such as restaurant takeovers, bake sales and raffles.
This year, 25 teams are raising funds, down from prior years, and Thornton believes that’s due to obstacles created by the pandemic.
“We know this year is different, but we just want to keep it in everyone’s mind that cancer never sleeps.”
Relay for Life is a nationwide campaign inspired by Dr. Gordy Klatt, a Tacoma surgeon who in 1985 continuously walked around at track at the University of Puget Sound in return for financial pledges for the American Cancer Society. He logged more than 83 miles on the track in 24 hours, raising about $27,000.
Following his example, Relay for Life chapters formed in cities around the nation began staging similar marathon walks that not only raised money against cancer but came to symbolize the transitions in the life of a cancer patient.
The annual Relay for Life walk began more than two decades ago, taking place initially at Smucker Park, then moving to Desert Sun Stadium. Typically it began at 6 p.m. in the evening and continued till 6 a.m. the following day, with participating teams of walkers challenged to keep their members walking in shifts throughout the event.
Thornton said Relay for Life organizers are counting on the event to resume next year in the way it used to take place, but that will depend on whether the pandemic is under control.
“We hope to be back on track. We are hoping by next year we will be in a better place.”