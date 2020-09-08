The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday will consider approving a program for businesses in unincorporated Yuma County experiencing economic distress caused by COVID-19.
The meeting will start at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium located at 198 S. Main St. in Yuma.
Gov. Doug Ducey recently announced the creation of a $10 million Arizona Small Business Rent and Mortgage Relief grant fund. In partnership with the Local First Arizona Foundation, the program is designed to provide financial assistance to small businesses specifically mandated to cease operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Eligible businesses include gyms, fitness centers and studios, bars, water parks and others impacted by the governor’s orders.
These grants cover up to two months of rent and mortgage payments due by small businesses, with a maximum award of $25,000. Grants will be prioritized for businesses with fewer than 50 current employees that are most in need of the funding to meet their rent or mortgage obligations, and do not have access to other financial support, according to a staff report.
The Governor’s Office noted that this state program may be expanded by any city or county government with funds available to dedicate to the program, with any funds dedicated being granted to eligible small businesses within their jurisdictions.
The county may contribute to this program by authorizing a services agreement with the Local First Arizona Foundation and by allocating a contribution amount. The allocation of funds toward this project would come from the county’s General Fund contingency budget. Local First Arizona charges a 5% fee to cover administrative costs, so any allocation would include the appropriate fee.
In addition, the supervisors will consider a request to transfer $150,000 from the General Fund Emergency Reserve to various departments for expenses and purchases related to the preparation of a phased reopening of county buildings and other issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county anticipates that the response to the COVID-19 pandemic will continue into early 2021, creating the need for initial and continuing purchases related to COVID-19 mitigation measures.
The board will also hear a presentation and give feedback and direction regarding regional efforts to expand broadband access for the Yuma region.
In other action, the county attorney will request the board’s approval to seek an abatement order in Superior Court in two cases involving alleged non-compliance and ongoing junk on properties.
In addition, the consent calendar agenda includes the following items:
• A schedule for reimbursement for the use of Aldrich Auditorium by special districts. Yuma County Hospital District No. 1 has requested the use of the auditorium for its monthly board meetings. The agenda also includes an agreement for election services between the district and the Yuma County Recorder.
• A grant award of $9,934 from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Wildland Hazardous Fuels Program.
• Acceptance of the streets and traffic signs within Estrella at Mesa Del Sol Unit 4 Subdivision, lots 432-574, into the County Maintenance System.
• An increase of the expenditure appropriation in the amount of $167,067 due to additional grant funding, using the contingency in the Aztec High School fund, and authorize the hiring of a full-time school counselor.
• Set a public hearing for Oct. 5 to receive comments on the proposed revisions to the Rabies Licensing, Kenneling and Impound Fees Schedule for the Yuma County Public Health Services District.
• Accept an AZVoteSafe Program Grant award of $185,788 for expenditures related to election administration modifications and enhancements in response to COVID-19 and public outreach campaigns for voter education in the 2020 election cycle.
• An increase of the expenditure appropriation in the amount of $34,500 for postage to meet the higher volume of requests for early ballots during the 2020 election cycle.
• Cancelation of the Nov. 3 governing board elections for several school and special districts and appoint individuals who have filed nomination paperwork in each district. State law allows the county to cancel elections if the number of persons who file nomination paperwork for an election is less than or equal to the number of seats/offices available.
• An agreement for election services between the Yuma County Recorder and Gadsden Elementary School District No. 32.
To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/y56q5cj7.