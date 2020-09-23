The number of reported abuse cases are down 45% overall from this time last year, and Amberly’s Place agency is providing services to more adults than children.
“This pattern is really worrisome as it is not in keeping with what we have seen over the last 20 years,” said Diane Umphress, executive director of the family advocacy center, which assists abuse victims in Yuma County and part of Imperial County.
In August, Amberly’s Place experienced a drop of 70% in primary victims of child physical abuse and neglect and 26% in primary victims of child sexual abuse and assault, compared with the same time last year.
The agency attributes this to children being taught at home, away from teachers who are often the first to spot and report abuse. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this trend is being seen across the state.
“Recently at a summit held with all the directors of family advocacy centers in Arizona, I learned that this same pattern in reduction of reports from children is happening across our state. All areas report the numbers are down, including Department of Child Services reports,” Umphress said.
She’s hopeful things will soon change. “Schools are starting to start up in person, and hopefully children who need help will feel safe reaching out,” she noted.
Domestic violence calls were also down last month, although over the year they are up 11%.
“People are not sure what services are still available to them due to COVID. We are still providing the same services for victims we have always provided, and by the end of the month (Sept. 21), we will be responding on scene once again to assist victims,” Umphress explained.
The physical and mental abuse seems to have escalated during the pandemic. “People are feeling trapped more than ever before they are reporting,” she said
Consequently, victims who are reaching out for help are also asking for additional therapy to address the issues they face.
Abuse can be reported to the hotline: 928-373-0849. For more information, call Amberly’s Place at 928-373-9691.
THREE MORE DAYS UNTIL WEEK IN PARADISE DRAWING
Donations to Amberly’s Place are down due to the pandemic, and the agency uses these funds for the emergency needs of victims. In addition, the Thrift Shoppe closed for an extended time, which further hurt the fund for the emergency needs of victims.
The agency is hoping to recoup some of the lost donations through Week in Paradise, the agency’s biggest fundraiser of the year. There’s only three days left to buy tickets for the drawing to win one of 10 vacation packages. This year the drawing will be done virtually at 6 p.m. Friday at Amberly’s Place.
A Hawaiian one-week getaway remains the top prize. For the other prizes, the agency looked for destinations and packages that offer plenty of opportunities for social distancing, such as deep sea fishing, getaways to the Grand Canyon, White Mountains and the beach, and even a Yuma staycation.
Prize winners will get spending money and be allowed an extended time to use their packages just in case of any more shutdowns.
Umphress thanked the sponsors for providing the vacation packages and supporting abuse victims.
“Week in Paradise will remind all victims in Yuma County we are still here for you. Your community is still here for you and we care,” she said.
The agency hopes to sell 5,000 tickets at $10 each. Check out the prize packages and buy tickets at amberlysplace.com.