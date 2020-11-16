With six cases on the agenda, the Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission has a full plate for the Tuesday meeting.
Two of the cases involve a proposed grocery store to be built on the current site of the Desert River Spa and RV Resort, formerly the Schechert Family Aquatics, located at 11737 S. Foothills Blvd., in the Foothills.
Desert River closed earlier this year. The owner reported that the COVID-19 pandemic closure proved to be “too much” and announced the permanent closure of the facility, which then went up for sale.
In the first case, Andres Salcido, agent for Philip Starr, has requested a change to the land use designation of the 3.67-acre parcel from Local Commercial to Regional Commercial as well as the rezoning of the parcel from Manufactured Home Subdivision-20,000 square feet minimum to General Commercial.
In another case, Ed Foster is requesting a special use permit that would allow a site-built home as an accessory dwelling unit on a 1.89-acre parcel zoned Low Density Residential-40,000 square feet minimum. The property is located at 3538 E. Corso Cavallo Lane in Yuma.
Ibrahim Osman, on behalf of Jesus N. and Sara A. Ramirez Trust 12-1-98, is presenting two requests for property located at 18860 S. Main St. in Gadsden. Osman has requested a change to the land use designation from Medium Density Residential to Business Park and the rezoning of a portion from Low Density Residential-6000 square feet minimum to General Commercial and another portion from Light Industrial to General Commercial. The applicant intends to develop an automobile sales lot.
In the last case, Diego Torres, agent for Marco and Patricia Tellez, has requested the rezoning of a 5-acres parcel located at 1582 W. County 17½ St., Somerton, from Rural Area-5 acre minimum to Suburban Ranch-2 acre minimum. The intent is to divide the property into two parcels for residential development
View the complete agenda and staff reports at https://tinyurl.com/y33kwkhp.
The meeting will start at 5 p.m. in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the meeting will be conducted remotely to reduce the number of individuals in the meeting location.
The meeting can be viewed on the Yuma County Government Cable Channel 77 and the county’s Facebook page. Recordings of the meetings will be available on the county’s website after the meeting.
While Aldrich Hall will be open for public participation, the public may send written comments to ddsplanning@yumacountyaz.gov no later than 45 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Comments received will be read into the record when the agenda item is discussed.